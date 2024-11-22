A woman on TikTok shared her little girl’s unusual activity during her swimming lessons

She filmed and posted a video online that had Mzansi speculating about African spirituality

Social media users were drawn to the clip and generated over 480K views, 22.6K likes, and 443 shared

A lady wanted to give her daughter the finer things in life by paying for her swimming lessons at an early age.

A mother was stunned by her toddler's behaviour during her swimming lesson and posted a video on TikTok. Image: @pulane.zianah.mok

She accompanied the little one to one of her training sessions and noticed her unusual participation compared to the other kids.

SA reacts to a toddler sleeping in pool during swimming lessons

Many South Africans have been exploring their spirituality and tracing their lineages’ ancient roots. Some have learned that they are connected to the waters, while others feel at peace in the mountains.

Mzansi was the subject of many speculations after a mom shared a video of her daughter sleeping in a pool during her swimming lessons. The toddler’s ease in the water made social media users question her gift.

While this was one way of looking at it, an opposing group suggested that the young one was simply tired and just wanted to nap.

Mzansi reacts to toddler sleeping in pool during swimming lessons

Social media users were stunned by the sight and commented:

@sindiswa Dlamini pointed out:

“This woman, she’s got a clean spirit.”

@Pheladi suggested:

“This is how we should trust God with our lives.”

@Pulane Zianah Mokgalabone Mash clarified:

“I am telling you, they already see a gogo. The babe is tired, and the trainer is the best; she sang Cocomelon songs.”

@Maggy laughed:

“Someone said, ‘Thokoza gogo’.”

@Riri shared:

“This is an illustration of how we need to trust Christ when we are in deep waters. We should believe that our saviour has it all under control. Let us rest in His presence. This is so beautiful.”

@Rolivhuwa mudau commented:

“Water is so soothing naturally.”

10-year-old makes bold speech at birthday party

Briefly News also reported that a ten-year-old girl was excited to take on her double-digits era and shared a speech. She and her twin sister took the stage, with her being the energetic one who dropped bombs at the audience.

Social media users loved the little girl's confidence and predicted a future in media.

