South Africans love themselves a good bargain, and Shein and Tenu won them over with their affordable prices

A lady who had plans to grow her wardrobe was disappointed with her order after it was delivered faulty

Social media users were just as baffled as she was and shared their thoughts in the comments

Shein and Temu are one of the most favoured online stores in South Africa because of their low prices.

A woman on TikTok received wet clothes from Shein. Image: @codie188

A lady had been patiently waiting for her package, only for it to be delivered faulty to her doorstep.

Mzansi reacts to lady's faulty Shein order

The girls are getting ready for their hot girl summer and have started shopping for the festive season. Shein and Temu have the best summer deals and attracted many people.

One lady who had been waiting for her clothes to arrive was disappointed after her order was delivered faulty. She opened her package only to find wet clothes.

The hun filmed her baffling findings and posted them on TikTok with the caption:

“POV: You received wet clothes from Shein.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to faulty Shein package in TikTok video

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Zi Princess Bokang🥺💗 trolled:

“They fell into the ocean.”

@saneeee said:

“At least they were delivered. l have been waiting for my order since the 1st of November.”

@Mrs_Bee🌹 made a suggestion:

“Just wash them; some of us are still waiting.”

@mimilatsha made SA chuckle with her silly comment:

“They probably swam from China.”

@Nino shared their feelings towards the absurd behaviour:

“It’s not funny, but nothing surprises me anymore. Today, I got an update saying ‘shortage of flights’.”

