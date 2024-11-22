A university student ended off her academic year strong after bagging straight As in all of her modules

The accountant in training shared her beautiful results for her TikTok for her besties to see

Social media users applauded her for her hard work and showered her with compliments in the comments section

A hun made Mzansi proud after showing off her stunning results when she passed all of her modules.

Mzansi applauded an excellent accounting student. Image: @owami_mpungose

Source: TikTok

The pretty girl amazed herself when she pulled off an astonishing academic record with distinctions.

SA applauds student passing all modules in university

University can be draining as one hustles for good marks to secure a decent job in their field of study. Although South Africa’s unemployment rate keeps on escalating to unimaginable heights, Mzansi students still trust academics to save them from drowning in poverty.

A hard-working lady buried her entire face in her books and sacrificed fun times to reward herself with astonishing results. She bagged straight As in all her modules and shared her accomplishments on TikTok.

See the results below:

Mzansi happy for accounting student with distinctions

Social media users were stunned by the lady’s academic achievements and commented:

@Nahna 🫧 wrote:

“I stood up just to clap my hands. Hats off to you, mama. Well done.”

@1st Lady 👑 explained:

“I’m saving this for next year. I only got 5/10 distinctions this year. Next year, I want all of them; thank you for the inspiration.”

@itskeens_ was stunned:

“Financial accounting? Yho, you win. Congratulations.”

@Luckiest girl on the planet🍀 pointed out:

“The lowest being 75% is insane! Congratulations.”

@Olwethu🌸 expressed:

“So proud of you, stranger.”

@Go-slowz... was amazed:

“I came out of my bed and gave you a standing ovation because what?”

