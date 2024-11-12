A father had his hands full after having to deal with a restless toddler throwing a tantrum in the grocery store

The dad tried his best to calm his son down, but the young one was not having it as he continued kicking and screaming

Social media users bashed a popular parenting style and claimed that it produced misbehaving children

Mzansi bashed gentle parenting after a father had a hard time calming his restless toddler.

Mzansi bashed gentle parenting after a dad struggled to calm his son down.

Source: TikTok

The young one threw a tantrum in a grocery store and would not stop kicking and screaming.

SA bashes gentle parenting after toddler throws tantrum

Gentle parenting is a form of parenting stuff that promotes validating and acknowledging a child’s feelings and talking things through rather than punishing them for not knowing better. Empathy, understanding, respect, and boundaries are key tenets of the parenting style.

Mzansi was convinced that gentle parenting was a flawed style of raising children after witnessing a father sweat as he tried to calm his son down. The young lad kept kicking, screaming, and ignoring his dad’s efforts.

The father tried picking him up and swinging him back and forth, but he could not stop his restlessness. The footage went viral on TikTok, and the dad captioned it:

“When they said children are cute, they only told us one side of the story.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to outcome of gentle parenting

Social media users were convinced that children needed a better form of discipline than what gentle parenting offered:

@chloesmith1642 trolled:

“He is holding him like he is a dangerous animal.”

@user4028808804930 shared:

“Gentle parenting is for gentle kids.”

@user1449602326950 commented:

“In my day, this would warrant a trip to the bathroom to solve the problem.”

@ursulafelicity wrote:

“My son once did this and lay down on the floor. I just kept on going. Guess who started to follow quietly?”

@Chel sea highlighted:

“The gentle parenting effect.”

@Teri Fields expressed:

“Happy to be childless.”

@Lady_P highlighted:

“Gentle parenting kids that are not gentle children.”

@Tshepo shared:

“Gentle parenting doesn’t always work, hey.”

