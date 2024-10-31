A woman on TikTok opened up about her mental health journey and how therapy has been for her

Liso Qwashqwashu sighed after she realised that the steps she took to deal with some of her health issues were not working

Social media users related to her struggles and tried to comfort her by sharing their stories

Mental health finally stopped being a taboo topic after many people came out to talk about their debilitating struggles.

Mzansi discussed how going to therapy has been for them. Image: @lisoqwashuqwashu

Source: TikTok

Depression and anxiety are the most common illnesses among the youth, and they’ve managed to convince each other to seek professional help over the years.

Lady opens up about therapy not working

A young lady was disappointed by her lack of progress after multiple therapy sessions and came to the realisation that she would never heal:

“During my session with my therapist, I realised that I will never fully heal, not in a bad way; it’s mostly just acceptance.”

Liso explained that her trauma was too much for chatting sessions with a psychologist and decided to take in all that she had been through, process it, and move on.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s giving up on therapy

Social media users opened up about their mental health journeys in the comments section:

@Andisiwe Gogo explained:

“It means you’ve healed. The whole point is accept and move on.”

@xola_cola shared:

“I knew I would never heal when I started switching my story up because I felt like I was exposing myself.”

@Ruby said:

“I even stopped going because I felt like I was a burden to the poor lady because there was no change.”

@Smurfy .🥹❤️confessed:

“I stopped going because I was lying the whole time.”

@Unknown lost hope:

“This happened to me two years ago. There is no therapist who could save me now. I’m damaged for good.”

@Noni was ready to call it quits:

“I realised this yesterday, and I need to send that sweet lady a goodbye email.”

SA youth express depressive symptoms from adulting

Briefly News also reported that a young South African lady shared a TikTok clip that expressed how exhausted she was with having to figure life out. Nosithemba captured a moment that showed just how defeated she was as she sat in bed watching movies on her laptop and eating junk food.

More South African youth came forward to let her know that she isn’t alone and they shared their stories in the comments. Briefly News spoke to a trusted clinical psychologist, Vuyolwethu Tuluma to find ways to deal with depression.

