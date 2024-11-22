A woman took out her mom for her birthday and immediately regretted it after the staff slapped them with poor service

The hun took her mommy on a lunch date at Spur in the V&A to enjoy great food along with beautiful views

Social media users understood the lady's frustrations and shared suggestions to solve her problem

Spur is one of the best restaurants to go to on your birthday because of the complimentary ice cream and groovy birthday song.

A Mzansi lady was disappointed by Spur's service on her mother's birthday. Image: @wam0843/video

Source: TikTok

A lady surprised her mom and took her out for a meal on her special day, only to witness poor service.

Lady disappointed by poor service from Spur in Cape Town

Wamhle Melani hopped on her TikTok to vent with her 1.8K followers about how Spur ruined her mother's birthday. The pair were expecting a wholesome mother-daughter date but instead got a cold dish of poor service.

The worst part was when the staff laughed at the customers when they had to sing their signature birthday song. Melani and her mom were unimpressed by how unprofessional the team was and filmed their messy delivery:

"I'm so disappointed with the service we got at Spur V&A Waterfront."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's Spur visit in Cape Town

Social media users were underwhelmed by the staff's unprofessional behaviour and commented:

@Hlaks🤍 pointed out:

"The way she placed the ice cream was very disrespectful."

@💕KAGISO💕🇿🇦 wrote:

"I can see your mom's disappointment; she didn't deserve this treatment."

@mercydyantyi echoed:

"Spur Waterfront has really bad service."

@🎀Tglam🎀beauty bar highlighted:

"The fact they are laughing shows that this is wrong; it hurts shame."

@user2664902763965 suggested:

"You can still take it up with Spur management. Your mom deserves an apology."

Source: Briefly News