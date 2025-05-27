A woman shared a TikTok video as a reflection of how well she has adjusted to living in a shack

The TikTok creator shared a video where she shared the things she has to do after moving into a shack

Many people were inspired by the woman's perspective on her lifestyle change, which she highlighted in a video

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

One lady made a video about her daily routine ever since she started living in a shack. The woman gave people a candid look into life while living in a shack.

A woman living in a shack filmed her daily routine in a TikTok video. Image: @imthemist04

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman documenting her experience in a shack received more than 7,000 likes. Many people commented and shared their own stories about hitting rough patches.

Woman makes best of shack

In a TikTok video, @imthemist03 showed how she went about her daily life while living in a shack. She showed that she is still able to eat while also maintaining clean and spacious surroundings, even though she may be in a shack. The TikTok creator also shows that she does some of the outside maintenance work to keep the shack livable by upgrading its windows. In the caption of the video of the woman wrote that she is thankful to the enemy who took her out of her comfort zone. The vlog went on to show the woman making the best out of her living space. Watch the video of the woman living in her shack below:

Woman in shack maintains yard

Briefly News reported on a woman who showed that she takes care of her yard while living in a shack. The young lady posted a video of the flawless lawn she maintains outside of her shack. Netizens were inspired by her effort to maintain a lovely home.

South Africans are often pushed to live in shacks, and people like to see how many cope. Image: JohnnyGreig

Source: Getty Images

SA applauds woman

Many people were touched to see how the woman has adjusted to living in a shack. Netizens left messages to encourage the woman to continue being strong in life.

Nanas said:

"Home sweet home mtase, Rome was not built in one day 🥰. To have your own place u ba ne peace of mind hey."

Khethy commented:

"👌Clean and neat I like that at the end of the day you have your own place with or without complete furniture, 💯❤️🙏🙌step by step you will overcome God bless you❤️"

kelref wrote:

"Beautiful and clean. I can smell the freshness. we'll done gal. I don't know you.👏🥰♥️"

Romela Padiachy applauded:

"You are truly a strong and independent woman. What doesn't break you makes you stronger, hats off to you..keep going forward, don't look back. God's blessings on you🙏 "

@nDivayne cheered:

"That's the spirit Queen 👏👏👏 keep going and never give up!"

charmee advised:

"Your place is beautiful, only now put ceiling boards on your walls and ceiling and paint it."

Nonto encouraged her:

"Well done, sisi. keep pushing. God will bless you abundantly because you appreciate."

tsiu remarked:

"They took you out of your comfort zone, but you are now at your most comfortable place, may God give you more strength 🥰"

Annahnator Moumakwe🇿🇦 was encouraged:

"I can't wait for my turn 🤭🥰. Congratulations darling."

4 Briefly News stories about shacks

A woman went all out on the interior of her home, even though she lives in a shack, and her video drew a lot of attention.

The one man who lived in a shack decided to change his living space, and he transformed it into a whole apartment

People were not expecting the interior of a woman's shack in a TikTok video to look like it could be fit for a king.

Source: Briefly News