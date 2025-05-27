A woman posted a TikTok video showing the effort she and her husband put into making their relationship work

The lady proved that a lot of couples invest effort into finding communities that will help their marriages thrive

Married people share their thoughts on married couples and how they should stay strong in their unions

A woman captured a moment featuring other married couples who were dedicated to their marriage. The woman shared a post that was a testament to how much married couples want to stay in their relationships.

One of the couples at the "Recharge Your Marriage seminar showed their perspective of the event. Image: mmatsie.tsotetsi

Source: TikTok

The video of the married couple showing up for each other received more than a thousand likes. Hundreds of people commented on the video as they shared their thoughts on the importance of marriage.

Couple strengthens their relationship

In a TikTok video, @mmatsie.tsotetsi shared that she attended a marriage seminar, which had 2,000 other couples in attendance. The gathering was meant to challenge stereotypes and prove that healthy marriages are attainable in the black community. Watch the video of the couple's bonding in a video below:

SA loves to see strong marriages

Many people are often delighted to see elderly couples who are still together. A couple who have been married for 30 years shared their wisdom about a healthy marriage. The lovebirds explained that they had a lot in common, and they still experience challenges. They highlighted the importance of forgiveness and communication. The husband and wife also emphasised that a person needs to build themselves up first so that they can have the mental capacity to have a happy marriage and not focus on the negative aspects.

Online users are often delighted to see a couple who have lasted a long time together. Image: Renata Angerami

Source: Getty Images

SA celebrates married couples

People swooned over the married couples who were embracing in the video. Some who attended the event were raving about how wholesome the occasion was. Read netizens' takes on marriage below:

andy said:

"The black community doesn’t get much credit for how much WE ARE TRYING! ❤️"

Lebo commented:

"I was there, it was so beautiful to witness black love. Marriage is beautiful, I don’t care who says what ❤️

`Reney Dev🤍 wrote:

"May all broken marriages be revived and restored, May love keep on burning in marriages, May God protect all marriages against the evil plan of the enemy. In Jesus name 🥺"

J gushed:

"I feel like I'm in love watching this🙏💝"

Basetsana_girl B 🌺💖 wa happy:

"It was a nice experience Yoh 🥺💞"

Malindi Ngubane said:

"This is beautiful, it is not nice to witness divorced parents."

Khumbu was pleased:

"It was great, I won't mind attending every year 🥰"

