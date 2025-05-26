A young lady who was desperate to study decided to try and get the job done at her nearest Spur restaurant

The TikTok video of the woman sharing her experience after trying to use Spur as an alternative to a library went viral

Online users shared their divided opinions about the woman's video showing the injuries from her plan to bring her study materials to Spur

A woman posted a video of her experience at Spur. The lady needed a place to study, and her best option was a local Spur.

A university student tried to study at Spur, and people were not impressed by the young lady's videos. Image: @oktwidiwegetit

Source: TikTok

The video by the young woman who was trying to prepare for her exams got more than 7,000 likes. There were more than a thousand comments on the young lady's video, and people were brutally honest

University student shows struggle at Spur

In a video, @oktwidiwegetit on TikTok shows that she tried to have a study session at Spur. She explained that the local library was closed, and she stayed far away from campus, and no coffee shops near her were open. The young lady filmed the Spur staff bursting into the birthday song that now also plays through a loudspeaker. Watch the video of the student at Spur below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Women celebrate birthday at Spur

Briefly News reported on a young woman who decided to spend her birthday at Spur. Despite the restaurant being tailored for children, a lady in her 20s decided to celebrate her birthday with friends at a local Spur. The lady got to enjoy typical Spur activities that children enjoy. Online users were quite taken by the video, which reminded them of their childhood, and some said they would do the same for their birthdays.

Spur restaurants are popular for being kid-friendly among South Africans. Image: Spur Steak Ranches

Source: Getty Images

SA slams university student at Spurs complaints

Some online users thought the woman should know what to expect by choosing a Spur restaurant as a place to study. Read people's criticisms below

pretty diamond said:

"Yoh lerata attention shem😏"

Precious commented:

"Try the parking lot of the mall next time."

desirmatlakala wrote:

"So you were expecting them to be quiet and not celebrate birthdays or play music because you are studying? Wa nyela mosono. O idira special ftsek😌"

ted.tot commented:

"Ene Spur has never been quiet so aketsebe gore re tlare stlaela ke mang mo/"

Just4Laughs wrote:

"Studying at a family restaurant 😭any kid can pass and press delete on your laptop 😂"

Cleopatra Dlamini was sarcastic:

"Next time go to a club and study there."

Connie❤️ added:

"I've been watching this video since yesterday and I'm still trying to figure out what you were trying to do 😼😎"

Yayah remarked:

"'Study at Spur"'are words I never imagined would be said by anyone, ever."

More Briefly News stories about Spur

A little boy left people laughing after he reacted to his surprise birthday song at Spur when they started singing a new version.

People were amused by a little girl who had a little dance ready when she heard the birthday song.

An elderly woman received her Spur treat, which also came with a song to celebrate her birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News