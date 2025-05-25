Some students pulled off a sweet gesture for their teacher, who did not see it coming at all when they started making a ruckus

A TikTok video captured the touching moment that went viral as students executed their plan to surprise their teacher

Online users were touched by the teacher's emotional reaction to getting a moment dedicated only to him

One class of thoughtful students showed their beloved teacher how much they all appreciated him. The pupils managed to pull off a trick to get him worried before revealing their treat for him.

A teacher was moved by his students, who organised a surprise for him. Image: @promoic5toc

The sweet surprise from the class received more than 11 million likes on TikTok. People were touched after seeing how much their teacher loved the surprise.

Students show their teacher love

In a video on TikTok by @promoic5toc, some students were fighting in the classroom. The teacher looked worried as he tried to get to the root of the commotion. When he got to the centre, the students revealed that they had a birthday cake for him and they erupted into cheers. The teacher was touched, and he shed some tears of happiness. Watch the video of the teacher's surprise below:

Students celebrate teacher's birthday

Briefly News reported on a teacher who was not expecting to get a treat from his class. The unsuspecting educator walked into the classroom to find his students ready and waiting to celebrate him.

A woman remembered her former teacher's birthday and planned to show up for her special day. The lady shared a video of how her favourite teacher reacted to the surprise and gift. The touching moment between the woman and her former student left many emotional.

Teachers are always touched when they get gestures of appreciation from their students. Image: Martin Harvey

Viewers moved by students' surprise for teacher

Many people commented on her video and remarked on how moving the moment was between the teacher and his students. Peeps applauded the young students for making their teacher feel special. Read the comments by netizens below:

abocathell was moved by the clip:

"He is someone’s baby."

M commented:

"He’s a good guy cause kids don’t do that for every teacher."

IFANWYS 🗻🏕️ wrote:

"He looks like he really deserved this 😭🥺"

nat was moved:

"Did we all just cry with him?"

Doina Neculcea gushed:

"I love when teenagers aren’t mean🥹"

user23324256 added:

"I love when humans choose to be kind."

thatbballguy wrote:

"He probably wished u guys a good life😭"

Ashley_A777 commented:

"He looks like he definitely deserves it."

