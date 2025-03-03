A video posted by content creator @devardo.montaque shows an elaborate prank where students pretended to faint, causing their panicked teacher to flee the classroom

The well-coordinated hoax began with one student approaching the teacher before dramatically falling to the ground, followed by every other student doing the same

Viewers had mixed reactions to the prank, with some finding it hilarious while others expressed concern about the potential impact on the teacher's wellbeing

One gent shared a clip showing how a classroom of school kids pulled a daring prank on their teacher: @devardo.montaque

Source: Facebook

A classroom prank has gone viral after a group of students left their teacher completely shocked and running for help when they all pretended to faint.

Content creator @devardo.montaque, known for posting funny and personal content on social media, shared the amusing footage showing a teacher writing on the board while referencing a textbook. As she focused on her work, a student approached her from behind. When the teacher began to notice someone's presence, the student suddenly collapsed to the ground, pretending to have fainted.

What happened next was a perfectly coordinated effort by the entire class. One by one, every student sitting at their desks dramatically passed out, falling to the floor. The confused teacher first noticed the student on the floor beside her, then looked around to see all her other students unconscious.

For a few moments, the teacher stood frozen, clearly unsure how to react to the bizarre scene. After her initial confusion turned to fear, she quickly ran out of the classroom, presumably to get help. As soon as she left, the students jumped up from their unconscious states and erupted into laughter, revealing it was all an elaborate prank.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Understanding pranks

Pranks often serve as a way for young people to test boundaries and develop social bravery. According to child development experts, these types of social challenges can help children learn to handle uncomfortable situations and build confidence in their ability to navigate social interactions, even when they might provoke negative reactions from others.

One gent shared a clip showing how a classroom of students pranked their teacher. Images: @devardo.montaque

Source: Facebook

Mixed reactions from viewers

The classroom prank video received various reactions from viewers:

@Debbie Smith expressed serious concern:

"Do you all know that this could kill the teacher? This is very serious. Very out of order.whether prank or what. It's not funny at all. And if the teacher makes it up. Not a nice thing to me."

@Corey Advoket asked suspiciously:

"Who was recording 👀 🤔"

@AJ Taffel joked about consequences:

"That's it...detention for a year!!"

@Gigglesdg Grant suggested a teacher's revenge:

"Pop quiz in 2 minutes on the material we were going to cover and it's 80% of your grades!!! How about that for jokes kids cho lol lol!"

@Amy Edwin commented:

"They will say the devil made them do it. Ah, hope the same devil helps them write a 1,000 lines for their stupidity."

More classroom stories

High School students in South Africa gave people a good laugh after stalking their teachers online and tracing past pictures of each educator, with social media users loving the teachers' reactions when presented with their old images.

Briefly News also reported on an educator who showed off his impressive way of greeting his learners by showcasing their future careers in a video that went viral.

also reported on an educator who showed off his impressive way of greeting his learners by showcasing their future careers in a video that went viral. A woman posted a TikTok video that gained over 1 million views showing her struggles to help her child understand Grade 1 English homework, leaving viewers thoroughly amused as other parents shared similar difficulties with their children's school assignments.

Source: Briefly News