A woman showed people that helping a child with homework is not easy. In the video, the mom lost patience with her child.

A mother posted a TikTok video of her kid misunderstanding her homework instructions. Image: @zadel746 / TikTok / LittleCityLifestylePhotography / Getty Images

The viral video received more than 100,000 likes as people were amused by the kid. There were thousands of comments from other parents to share their frustration, with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) textbooks.

Kid gets homework all wrong

In a TikTok video by @zade1746, she showed herself trying to help her child with some homework. The child is learning to write the letter t, and she had to fill in "t" on the blanks, but completely misunderstood. The kid ended up copying exactly what her mom said instead of writing. Watch the video below:

How to help a kid with homework

According to Mind Research, staying positive is an important part of helping a child with their homework as they will see it as a valuable task. Parents should also realise that they are not meant to simply give away the answer when helping with homework, but should aim to guide their child so that they get to the answer.

Kids should be rewarded when they have worked hard and are successful. Positive reinforcement goes a long way to help a child when learning.

Parents are advised to help their children with homework by staying positive and only offering guidance. Image: Adene Sanchez

SA amused by frustrated mom

People commented on the video of the mother and child cracking jokes about them. Others added their complaints about helping their child with homework.

Credo Kojiro Daniel joked:

"The kid followed instructions to the t."

Amyburgh exclaimed:

"I hate the DBE books😭"

liana pointed out:

"Her listening skills are on point."

Kelly Ezra Kivitts added:

"When mom said 'make' she said 'circle' 😂 MAKE THE CIRCLE BIGGER"

❤️❤️💞Leesa💞❤️❤️ said:

"At this point I think schools should organise homework workshops for parents."

TheVybzAreReal noted:

"Lol, the child is NOT the problem here."

Noli N complained:

"These DBE books🤦🏽‍♀️, I am a high school teacher but I can't handle my son's homework... it's too much."

melc5090 could relate:

"This is me every week, I can't deal anymore🤣😭my son even asked me once do I even understand his homework."

