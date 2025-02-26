High School students gave South Africans a bit of a chuckle when they stalked their teachers online

They went down a rabbit hole and traced a throwback picture of each educator, forever a part of their digital footprint

Social media users loved the teachers’ reactions when the scholars presented them with their old images

Sasolburg High School scholars in the Free State thought to share a bit of a laugh with Mzansi and their educators.

The youngsters hopped on a viral TikTok trend where they searched the web for their teachers’ old images for them to sign.

A group of students thought of a genius idea to get a reaction from their teachers for a viral TikTok trend. The scholars went on the internet to trace their educators’ digital footprint for throwback pictures.

When the youngsters got their hands on the old images, they planned a cool way to deliver them to their teachers; by asking for an autograph. The first culprit did not give much of a reaction but was stunned to see the younger version of himself:

“I was handsome, nhe?”

The second teacher was caught off guard and hilariously asked:

“Where did you get this?”

The third educator was busy with her day when she was confronted by an image of her younger self. One of her colleagues was gagged by her beauty and said:

“Model.”

The fourth teacher giggled at the sight of her throwback photo and gassed herself up for looking that pretty:

“Look at this hair, girl, beautiful.”

The last sir was floored by how different he looked a couple of years ago:

“Oh no, where did you get that?”

The video was uploaded online with the caption:

“When your teachers were once students, too.”

The video was well-received by South Africans who helped generate 1.4 million views in less than 48 hours. The post also received over 5.3K reshares, 186.2K likes and 7.9K saves.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to teachers seeing their throwback photos

Social media users loved the hilarious clip and shared their thoughts in a thread of 879 comments:

@mmanthe realised:

“This is the digital footprint they warning us about.”

@Missy101 pointed out the kind reactions of all educators:

“I love the politeness of the teachers.”

@S. observed the different reactions:

“The last teacher was in disbelief.”

@🫧 laughed at the last educator:

“The last gent didn’t want to touch his picture.”

@N’💋wrote:

“If we did this at my school, it would be direct detention.”

@oleeee_ commented:

“The last teacher was so defeated.”

