A young woman arrived at work expecting a typical busy day, only to be greeted by a weird, empty office with no furniture, computers, or colleagues in sight

In disbelief, she walked through the vacant space, checking rooms, hoping to find someone, but the office was completely deserted

Social media users were rolling with laughter, reminding her of the importance of reading company emails, as the move might have been communicated

A woman went to her workplace and found out that the company had moved premises without her being aware. Image: @goratawithak

For some employees, internal emails can seem like just another daily chore, but they often contain critical information about workplace changes.

One TikTok user, @goratawithak, found out the hard way when she arrived at her offices only to find it empty. Her hilarious experience went viral, leaving social media users amused by her unexpected ordeal.

Arriving at the empty premises

In the clip, @goratawithak can be seen opening the glass door of the office with no blinds and stepping into her workplace, only to be met with complete silence and an unsettling emptiness. Shocked, she wandered through the vacant rooms, double-checking to see if she had missed something. But it was clear: the office had moved, and she had been left behind.

She shared that her boss later arrived and explained that the company had to relocate to a new office, and all employees had been informed via internal emails. The young woman admitted that she had been ignoring those messages, leading to her surprise.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA finds the lad's dilemma amusing

The clip gained 496K views, 21K likes and nearly 800 comments from social media users who could not stop laughing at her situation. Many joked that this was a valuable lesson in reading work emails. Others said they would have taken it as a sign to go back home and sleep and not have waited until the boss came to fetch them.

A young lady had to be fetched by her boss after she was stuck at her old work offices, not knowing where to go. Image: @goratawithak

User @supermata said:

"POV: You don't read company emails 😂😂."

User @Nhlanhla added:

"That’s been the dream of my life yazi. Every time I go there. It’s still there."

User @Fofo shared:

"This has happened to me before. I was always late for work so they never told me we were moving offices. I sat there looking lost😭😭."

User @christelle commented:

"I felt this. Happened to me. No email, no notice. Employer came 3 hours later and was like, oooh yeah, we moved our office to our home, and the wife said no outsiders😒."

User @Lethabo Masera said:

"Bjanong ,tell us...does this mean you're fired?"

User @AsaM added:

"Yhoo, they did you dirty haah."

