A man in South Africa was left heartbroken over his date, which did not go as he had expected

In the TikTok video, the guy shared his story and the clip gained massive traction on the internet

People reacted to the gent's footage as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts

One man in the Eastern Cape went viral after sharing the details of his disappointing date with his bae, which left him feeling frustrated and let down.

A man in the Eastern Cape shared how disappointed he was after spending R1100 on a date. Image: @iviwe.matinise1

Source: TikTok

Man goes home disappointed after date with his bae

The story, shared on social media under that handle @iviwe.matinise1, quickly gained traction as people reacted with mixed emotions to the man’s predicament, sparking an online conversation about dating expectations.

According to the man’s post, the date started off with high hopes as he and his bae, who he had been seeing for a while, made plans to go out. @iviwe.matinise1 revealed that he spent about R1100 on their date hoping to have a good time. However, it did not end as he had expected.

While taking to his TikTok caption @iviwe.matinise1 expressed his disappointment by saying the following:

"POV: Going home after spending R1100 just for a hug and a kiss on the forehead."

The post quickly caught the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA react to man's video, sparking online debate

Many people were amused by the clip and as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts. Others shared their own experiences of similarly awkward and disappointing dates.

Iminathi Mpungose shared:

"A guy once offered to transport my fridge from PE to Alice (Res) and he never even got a hug. Instead, I told him to quickly get out of the school premises because I would be in trouble."

Faku wrote:

"At least she gave you a kiss, mna, she gave me a handshake."

Miinniie expressed:

"She did too much honestly, a real woman would’ve winked at you."

MaNzima replied:

"He spent more and didn’t even get a hug. I believe things should happen naturally, not because I’m compelled to."

Missa_Monakali poked fun at the gent adding:

"Why not R1500, R1100 is so odd!! You deserve that forehead kiss!"

Nyanenge added:

"Lol. I know someone who once drove from CPT to Bloem just for a hug. (+-1010KM)."

Nqondo commented:

"Eyi kodwa nathi siyathanda ukuba muncu sometimes. Siqothuleni bodade ningasiyeki!"

LEO TECH shared:

"Thats when I became a Villain...angsayenzi lento ye Love manje."

Source: Briefly News