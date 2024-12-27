A TikTok popular on the app for her salary and career reviewing content came through with five well-paying companies to work for in the new year

The popular woman shared her clip on the popular video streaming platform, gaining massive views and comments

Social media users flooded the comment section, mostly agreeing with the companies on her list, while others wondered how theirs made it to the top five

A woman shared five Mzansi companies one should consider if they are looking for overall good treatment. Image: @lifereset_za

Recognising the perfect employer takes more than just a good paycheck; it is also about workplace culture and employee well-being.

A TikTok user and salary reviewer, @lifereset_za, shared her top picks for well-paying companies that people looking at changing jobs should look out for in 2025.

Top 5 companies who look after employees

The video gained massive popularity, sparking conversations about dream jobs and working environments. In the clip, @lifereset_za mentions Sanlam, BMW IT, Anglo-American, Standard Bank, and Multi-Choice.

She also shares that the information was based on her conversations with employees from the companies mentioned above and opens the floor for others to mention some they know.

Watch the video below:

More companies to look out for in 2025

After @lifereset_za shared the list on her TikTok page, she invited social media users to suggest more companies known for offering good salaries. Over 700 users replied, sharing their recommendations, while many employees from the five companies on the TikTok user's list agreed with her review of salary satisfaction.

User @Miss_B said:

"Definitely Sanlam! Great company to work for👍."

User @Shayke_s added:

"One thing about Transnet, they will pay you!! You’d be shocked at how much you could earn with just matric!! My fighter🤞🏽."

User @Milz&Boon🐒commented:

"I work for Multichoice and can testify of this❤️."

User @Fhatu | Food&Lifestyle shared:

"My new employer on the list ❤️."

User @Neo_mathole commented:

"I work for PPS; it employs graduates, and the culture is amazing, not to mention the salary🤪."

User @Sydney_Sekgobela detailed:

"But in most cases, most of the companies are treating people well is just the people we work with; you can still be in one of these companies and receive bad treatment in your department."

