A marriage and family therapist, Dr Bakhe Dlamini, shared a video of couples enjoying a marriage conference held at the Jesus Dome in Durban, showing partners holding each other

The conference named "Recharge your Marriage" featured important topics like communication and trust, with Dr Dlamini encouraging couples to reconnect

South Africans shared their reactions in the comment section, with some expressing joy for the attendees, while others asked about the single cameraman

A post of a marriage conference that went down in Durban recently had many feeling emotional but wondering about the poor camera man. Images: @bakhe.dlamini

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video of couples reconnecting at a marriage conference has left South Africans feeling emotional. The footage was shared by content creator and marriage therapist @bakhe.dlamini on Monday during the second week of April 2025.

The video shows a fully attended marriage conference at the Jesus Dome in Durban. Dr Bakhe Dlamini, who is a marriage and family therapist, author and speaker, held what he described as a blast of a session where he spoke to couples about strengthening their relationships.

Towards the end of his talk, Dr Dlamini and his wife demonstrated the power of physical connection by hugging each other on stage. They then encouraged all couples in attendance to do the same, resulting in a touching moment where partners embraced each other, rekindling the connection they first shared when they started their relationships.

The conference highlighted important themes like how communication between couples leads to intimacy, suggesting that men and their wives need to communicate openly, build trust, and nurture love within their relationships.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi was quite taken wth the event until many realised that one person was missing out on the love swirling about, the cameraman.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

More about the speaker

Dr Bakhe Dlamini runs a private practice called Community Links based in Sandton, with clients from across South Africa and internationally, including the US, UK, Australia, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, China, and several African countries.

He has authored six books, including Accidental Success, Releasing the Sons and The Goodman. Dr Dlamini has also featured as a relationship expert on popular TV shows like Married at First Sight SA and XO Goals on DSTV.

According to Dr Dlamini, he plans to take his "Recharge your Marriage" conference to Gauteng next in May, followed by eSwatini in June.

A video showing what goes on inside a marriage conference went viral. Images: @bakhe.dlamini

Source: TikTok

South Africans react to the conference

@12_03_05 felt bad for the guy recording:

"Poor camera man😭😂"

@pavlo asked:

"Camera man, what about you?"

@Amo.D 👻 shared:

"Imagine this happening while you are standing alone, camera man 😭"

@Khanyi Angel Linda M gushed:

"I love this for African families. ❤️Children need to see that love exists. I'm not married, but this brings me joy."

@Mendzy shared with excitement:

"My hubby couldn't stop thanking me for taking him there. It was indeed a blast 🥰🥰🥰"

@Isaac Nkululeko inquired about future events:

"I am in Gauteng, how much is the entry?"

@Dr Bakhe Dlamini responded helpfully:

"Tickets start at six hundred rands per couple. You can inbox for the flyer and WebTicket link."

Other relationship stories that might interest you

Briefly News recently reported on South Africans who were shocked by one couple's odd wedding reception that went viral online.

recently reported on South Africans who were shocked by one couple's odd wedding reception that went viral online. Star of The Mabaso Family Reunion, Nat Ramabulana, recently celebrated 13 years of marriage with his wife, and shared a touching tribute to his partner on Instagram that had fans gushing over their long-lasting relationship.

Nat Ramabulana, recently celebrated 13 years of marriage with his wife, and shared a touching tribute to his partner on Instagram that had fans gushing over their long-lasting relationship. A popular TikTok content creator with over 200,000 followers recently had her lobola celebration, melting hearts across Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News