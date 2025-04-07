South Africans were jumping for joy when a popular couple went through a grand lobolo celebration, which resulted in a wedding

The lady who is getting hitched is a content creator who has gained a massive following on TikTok, with over 200,000 followers and 13 million likes

People across Mzansi were thrilled for the pair and sent them lovely congratulatory messages

A popular SA couple on TikTok had a grand lobola celebration and wedding that South Africans.

South Africans couldn't hold back their excitement when a popular SA couple got hitched after going through some grand lobola celebrations. The pair have been together since 2018 and many of their followers showed them in congratulations after the lady shared the clip.

Coming a long way

TikTokker minojaa shared the festivities with a caption that read:

"Siyavumelana muhle lo Jehova 🤍 And to think that some of you have been here since my graduation, my first job, my major content creation milestones, becoming a fiancé and now a wife. I’m incredibly honoured. Thank you for being a part of it all gurla."

See the video below:

A joyful union

The clip begins with the expressive lobola negotiations. It then cuts to the bride and the groom holding hands and dancing outside of the house. Their families move the festivities to the streets and then head back inside for the reception. The clip ends with some family members hitting a classic wedding dance move.

The couple have tons of TikToks showing what they get up to in their relationship. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Outside of the clip shown above, the couple has a ton of content together. In between the content creator's skincare routine and lifestyle-based clips, sweet videos of the two are plenty. The lady has done quite well for herself and has amassed a massive following on TikTok.

South Africans adored the happy couple and wished them well.

See the comments below:

MrsMathavhatheteacher👩🏾‍🎓 said:

"Oh, Kat and Bongani ❤️This makes me so happy. I love you guys 🤞🏾❤️🥳"

zee'swrld.🌟 mentioned:

"Goosebumps. You were beautiful, gurla. Bongani is trully blessed. so happy for you guys. God bless your union forevermore🤍"

Mesh commented:

"I’ve been camping here since I saw Bongani’s video ♥️ Congratulations gurla♥️🥺"

God’s Princess👸 shared:

'Bongani said, "I’m never doing this again”. I don’t think there’s a greater affirmation than that Nkosi yami🧎‍♀️'

Thato_barney posted:

"See how they didn’t wait three years to get married after the engagement? Clock it🧎🏽‍♀️🤍"

Sesona said:

"Oh, Kat, you looked breathtakingly beautiful. This is so lovely. I’m so happy for you. Congratulations gorgeous! ❤️"

Lela Solo mentioned:

"My heart is beaming! Oh, sana, this is beautiful. Congratulations, Kat and Bongani, on your nuptials 🤍"

