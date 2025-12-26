A peaceful Christmas afternoon nap turned into a nightmare after a venomous snake bit a man resting under a tree in Zastron, Free State

The details of the fatal encounter were shared in a sobering post on Facebook, touching many members of the online community

Social media users were shocked and saddened by the news and expressed deep sorrow and fear while learning about the presence of the deadly species in the area

A snake handler shared the devastating news of a man's encounter with a venomous Cape Cobra, which claimed his life. Image: Boland Snake Removals

A quiet moment of rest during the holiday season ended in a devastating loss for a family in the Free State town of Zastron.

The post was shared on Facebook by the account Bolandsnakeremovals and quickly drew over 1.3K comments in a few hours from a heartbroken audience.

Showing a picture of Seboka Albert’s hand with tiny holes from the snake bite, the Facebook account explained that the incident unfolded on Christmas Day around 14:00. 56-year-old Albert decided to lie down for a while under a shade tree. A Cape Cobra slithered past his arm as he slept, but the situation turned dire when he woke up and moved naturally. The snake reacted to the sudden movement by biting the top of his left hand before he managed to push the reptile away. The account shared that local paramedics arrived quickly to transport the man to Zastron Hospital.

The man does not survive the snake bite

It is said that Albert initially complained of severe burning pains in his hand without showing other immediate neurotoxic symptoms. Facebook account Bolandsnakeremovals noted that doctors at the facility were fully prepared with a complete supply of antivenom specifically for a Cape Cobra bite in anticipation of his arrival. He was transported by ambulance to Bloemfontein Hospital, but unfortunately, he passed away upon arrival due to slow envenomation.

The snake handler's post had viewers reminding others to always check their surroundings, even when resting. Image: Boland Snake Removals

SA is saddened by the man’s death

The online community was left shattered by the news, and hundreds of people sent their deepest condolences to the grieving family. Many viewers from the Zastron expressed shock as they were unaware that Cape Cobras lived in their specific region. Some thanked the page for providing valuable safety information, and others shared their growing fear of reptiles. One frustrated user questioned why experts often claim snakes avoid humans when unprovoked, as the incident felt like a random and cruel tragedy.

User @George Mentoor

"Very sad indeed."

User @Shafiq Bailey

"No, no, no! That's so sad!😢Did he know that when he took an after-lunch nap, it would be his last day on earth? Puts things into perspective, hey. We can make all the plans in life. MhSRIP and deepest condolences to his family and friends."

User @Johannes Jordaan

"R.I.P.! My God, please be with the family and dry their tears and carry them through. We think about the family, and we know your pain."

User @Georgette Coertzen

"Ek is van Zastron, het nie geweet hul kom daar voor nie. Then again, het ek soveel geleer vandat ek die page volg (I'm from Zastron, didn't know that they were there. Then again, I've learned so much since I've been following the page)."

User @Sam Plaatjies

"Sincere condolences to Seboka Albert's family. I will reserve judgmental comment. To be or not to be, live and let live. Not live and let die. Peace!"

User @Warrizi NA

"So unfortunate."

