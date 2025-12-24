A young man named Anda received overwhelming support from a local organisation after a family video sparked concerns online

The video went viral on TikTok and caught the attention of representatives who decided to offer long-term assistance to the man, who expressed a need for help

Social media users were deeply moved and praised the intervention while celebrating the spirit of Ubuntu shown toward the struggling youth

A representative from Black Child Rights sat down with Anda and his gogo and announced a support plan for his recovery. Image: @papi_luu

Source: TikTok

A light-hearted Bram Fischer family moment turned into a life-changing opportunity for a young man in a viral ice cream overindulgence video, which sparked a huge online debate.

The intervention video was shared on TikTok by @papi_luu of the Black Child Rights organisation during his visit to Anda’s family to assist him with Christmas food.

The original clip showed Anda filling a tall glass with ice cream while relatives jokingly scolded him and mentioned his unemployment. Papi visited the home and discovered that Anda was battling substance abuse. He called for those who had contact details of Mr Moloto, a well-known activist in the recovery space, to facilitate professional help. Anda admitted he needed support and promised to commit to a rehabilitation program to turn his life around.

The Black Child Rights Organisation steps in to help

Papi assured Anda that a job would be waiting for him once he completed his recovery journey. TikTok user @papi_luu also donated R1 500 toward the family’s Christmas grocery shopping, to ensure they had a festive season. He further promised to buy Anda a new wardrobe as soon as a spot at a rehabilitation centre was confirmed, and called for others who could assist the family. The young man spoke during the visit and explained that his family members were simply joking in the original video. He noted that their playful banter was never meant to cause harm or embarrassment.

Many commenters expressed immense pride in the way South Africans look out for one another during difficult times. Image: @papi_luu

SA reacts to the spirit of Ubuntu

The clip gained massive views and nearly 600 comments from a deeply moved online community. Many praised Papi and the Black Child Rights Organisation for stepping in and tagged Mr Moloto to help with the rehabilitation. Some thanked the family for the ice cream joke, noting that Anda would not have received urgent help if the video had not been shared and gone viral. Others shared their pride in being South African and noted that the spirit of Ubuntu remains deeply rooted in the nation.

User @Thulile Khumalo commented:

"It’s the hand sign from Anga as the video ends🤣, chesa Anga. So the problem is deeper than just unemployment. Now this is a sustainable approach, great job, sir🙏."

User @Adelaide-pheladi said:

"Morning, guys. Look at God🥰."

User @user707866000875 shared:

"I’m proud to be a South African. We love, respect and help each other."

User @diem added:

"Sibonga i joke ye ice-cream (we thank the ice-cream joke) at least Anga is getting all sorts of help🙏."

User @Sosh Cartel said:

"Good job, brother. Your efforts are recognised and acknowledged by the highest prophet, God himself."

User @Pidisi Yamaala commented:

"One thing about this guy. he acts, and not just talks 🥰."

