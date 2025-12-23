A local man was filmed filling a tall milkshake glass to the brim with ice cream at home while his family watched in disbelief

The video shared on Facebook captured the moment relatives called him out for being selfish and inconsiderate, sparking an online debate

Social media users were divided over the clip as some defended the festive treat while others criticised the man's portion size

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A man stood in the corner of the kitchen, filling a tall milkshake glass with ice cream, and shocking everyone at home. Image: callme_nekah

Source: Facebook

A simple kitchen moment turned into a heated family debate when a young uncle decided to help himself to a massive serving of ice cream in a 5-litre container.

The clip shared by callme_nekah on Facebook garnered thousands of comments and sparked a conversation about household etiquette.

The video showed the man standing at a table next to the fridge, filling a long milkshake glass with ice cream. Everyone in the house began speaking out against the act, calling the young uncle out for his inconsideration. One family member noted that it was selfish to take such a large portion, especially since he remained unemployed and slept all day. Other voices in the background mumbled unhappily, claiming he would continue doing this throughout the day.

Family members slam the uncle’s behaviour

Relatives expressed frustration that he would take so much when there were many people and children in the house who also wanted the treat. They argued that he should pour a normal portion, noting that he would come back again to pour. Despite the verbal backlash, the man placed the 5-litre container inside the fridge and continued walking out the door with his dessert, looking unbothered.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Some viewers pointed out that sharing is essential when there are many children in the house. Image: callme_nekah

Source: Facebook

SA discusses the ice cream drama

The video gained 3.9K comments from social media users who were on the uncle’s side and some who called his behaviour bad. Many viewers felt the family should leave him alone because it was Christmas time and a season for celebrating. Some were moved by the public calling out that they asked for the uncle’s contact details to send him a gift. Others disagreed, stating the man was indeed unmindful of the children and other guests waiting for their turn.

User @Thlompho Cwaile said:

"It's the festive season, let him enjoy the ice cream."

User @Thando Rad commented:

"This is not about the ice cream, it’s about consideration. Everyone should get to enjoy this treat. Gluttony is a sin. I wonder if you guys would have the same reaction if it were most of the loaf of bread he was eating? Think of others."

User @Smangele Promise Mofolo shared:

"Enjoy the ice cream, bro."

User @Lerato Mohale added:

"It's the way he doesn’t care about their comments for me."

User @Nikelo Collen Gxothiswa commented:

"That ice cream is probably supposed to last until New Year's. Bazodlani abantwana if iyabhubhudlwa *what are kids going to have if you're finishing everything)? Whether it’s a R100 bucket or not, that is not imperative. Ayikho R100 to buy another bucket."

User @Sindiswa Dlamini said:

"Mzansi, I trust you. Let’s do something for this guy."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

3 Briefly News article about uncles

A heartwarming video captured a dedicated uncle taking care of his young niece while attending a traditional celebration, moving many social media users.

A viral video of four-year-old Zuluboy whispering the details of his uncle Sikelela's relationship left social media users in stitches.

A mother left the internet in disbelief after revealing that a popular body lotion was the secret behind her daughter’s stunning hair transformation.

Source: Briefly News