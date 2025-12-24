"COVID Baby": Family Celebrates 2021 Baby Buying Bread Alone for the First Time

A young child’s simple errand became a heartwarming moment online, with many viewers praising the milestone as a sign of growth and confidence

The playful caption and timing of the video resonated with South Africans, blending humour with relatable parenting experiences

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and personal stories, turning the clip into a shared celebration of childhood development and everyday joy

A light-hearted family moment has warmed hearts on social media after a woman shared a video of her young son completing a small but meaningful milestone, buying bread on his own for the first time.

A mother proudly celebrated her son as he bought bread on his own for the first time. Image: @mangubeni33

Source: TikTok

The short clip, shared on TikTok, showed the little boy walking towards his home with a loaf of bread clutched proudly in his hand. Just before entering the house, the child paused briefly, appearing confident and focused on his task — a moment that many viewers found both amusing and touching.

According to the caption, the child had been born in 2021, making the achievement even more special for the family. The proud mother jokingly referred to her son as her "COVID baby," writing: "Usekhulile covid wami😂❤️", loosely translating to "My COVID baby has grown up."

The playful caption added to the charm of the video, which was posted on 23 December 2025 on TikTok by the user @mangubeni33, who is also the mother of the child, quickly gained attention online.

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes, laughter and praise, with many poking fun at how grown-up the toddler looked handling such a responsibility. Others related to the moment, saying it reminded them of their own children’s first independent errands.

While the task itself was simple, viewers pointed out that moments like these symbolise important stages in a child’s development. Many said watching the boy confidently carry bread home reflected how quickly children grow, especially those born during the pandemic years.

The video, which is also a joke for the December holiday, references people who often say they're going to buy bread but never return until the new year.

Overall, the wholesome clip struck a chord with many South Africans, serving as a reminder that joy can be found in everyday moments. What started as a casual family video turned into a shared celebration of growth and humour.

A woman posed in a TikTok video dressed in white pants and a top. Image: @mangubeni33

Source: TikTok

SA cracks jokes in the comments

The online community took to the comments section to crack jokes, with laughter, and some shared their thoughts, saying:

Regina Setsumi said:

"So cute... I sent my 2022, and he came back with a balloon 🎈 dololo bread."

Mathandi125 shared:

"I'm scared to send my 2018."

Nomondekhanyile2 expressed:

"Then there's my child who will tell me that children are not supposed to walk alone."

N.d.o commented:

"My mum raised my son(2013), I can you believe now he goes to buy groceries alone 😩, my mum just shows him what she wants, and mjita will never forget a thing, he even knows specials😹."

Lilliantshegofatso8 stated:

"Still take my 2021 to toilet 😭 when I'm not around, they say he goes to the store with his friends, my heart nearly stopped 😂."

Watch the video below:

