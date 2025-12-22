A mother left the internet in disbelief after revealing that a popular body lotion is the secret behind her daughter’s stunning hair transformation

The clip was shared on TikTok and quickly gained massive views as parents and beauty enthusiasts marvelled at the unexpected results

Social media users were impressed by the discovery, with many eager to try the affordable hack, while others worried about the potential price hikes

A mother filmed herself combing her daughter's hair while holding a large bottle of Nivea body lotion, praising it for the hair growth.

Source: TikTok

Finding the right products for children’s hair can be a costly struggle, but one mother claims the solution was sitting in the skin aisle all along for her and her daughter.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @mfundokobe, where it gained massive views and hundreds of comments from viewers who were stunned and impressed by the findings.

In the clip, the mother is seen moisturising and combing her daughter’s hair, explaining that it has been restored by Nivea body lotion. She displayed a large bottle of the product, stating that they use it on its own without mixing it with anything else, thanks to her husband, who keeps it well-stocked.

The mom’s hair restoration and growth hack

The mother, TikTok user @mfundokobe, revealed that her daughter previously suffered from patches and hair loss, but since using the lotion, her hair has grown so long that they can finally tie it into a bun, an achievement that was impossible before. She concluded the video by calling her neighbour pure-hearted for sharing the secret that saved her daughter’s hair.

Social media users were stunned by the transformation, though some feared the viral hack would make the lotion more expensive.

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the Nivea lotion hack revelation

The clip went viral, garnering 127K views and nearly 400 comments from social media, which was a mix of shock and excitement. Many viewers admitted it was their first time hearing of such a trick and promised to try. Some were worried that the sudden viral demand would lead to a price increase, jokingly telling the creator to keep the secret quiet. One user noted that because the specific lotion contains five different oils, it actually makes perfect sense that it would work effectively on hair growth and scalp health.

User @SIWE Promise said:

"iNivea ine five oils iyayenza isense (Nivea has five oils, it makes sense for it to work)."

User @MaManci commented:

"Yaze yonyuka iprice ye Nivea ngoba naba bagxekayo bazayithenga (the Nivea price will soon rise, because even the ones who are criticising will buy it."

User @Ciko2101 shared:

"Enkosi mamazo siyabulela nge🔌(thanks, mommy for the plug)."

User @Mama&Asande🇿🇦 added:

"Sis, I can actually believe this. Mina ngigcobisa cooking oil (I moisturise mine with cooking oil). I've got healthy long hair, sengize ngazisika (I've even cut them) to a natural bob."

User @nodumofrans commented:

"TikTok can make you forget that you have WhatsApp conversations to reply 😂."

User @Murws full said:

"Makes sense ngoba ingredients zayo (because of its ingredients) alone. Smart one Mama! Thanks for the plug🔌."

Watch the TikTok video below:

