A young girl proved that her school fees are being put to good use after a video of her correcting her mother surfaced online

The clip was shared on Instagram, showing the child visibly disappointed by her mother’s struggle with a specific English word

Social media users were entertained and praised the learner's sharp academic skills, joking that she is officially the teacher of the household

A young girl looked disappointed while explaining the correct pronunciation of a word to her mother. Image: Mama Lisa

Source: Facebook

A viral moment at a child's home in KZN highlighted the unexpected joy and pain of paying for a quality education, after a mother’s pronunciation was questioned by her little girl.

The video was shared on Instagram by @thomas_dray0723 on January 14 2026, and garnered massive views from an entertained online community.

The post features a popular little girl named Lisa who has become well known for correcting her mother’s speech. In the clip, the mom mentions the word “focus”, but her pronunciation using an "a" sound does not make the Zulu girl happy. Lisa immediately corrects the pronunciation by emphasising the “u” sound. When the mother repeats the mistake, a clearly disappointed Lisa asks her why she is saying the word that way when she is an adult.

Lisa is unhappy with her mom’s pronunciation

The little girl argued that mistakes are only acceptable for little children and not for someone of her mother’s age, while trying to stand up. Instagram user @thomas_dray0723 captioned the post by noting that kids always get their parents when they least expect it. The mother laughed as her daughter questioned her ability to speak correctly at her age.

Entertained viewers praised the little girl's intelligence and joked that the school fees were worth every cent. Image: Mama Lisa

Source: Facebook

SA loves Lisa’s hilarious focus on her mother’s English

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from an online community that reacted with pure entertainment and pointed out that the little girl's version was the correct pronunciation. Many viewers found her reaction hilarious and praised her for having the confidence to correct an adult. One viewer joked that the number of times they have watched the video should be illegal because it was so addictive. Others noted that the mother paid school fees for what Lisa was correcting her on.

User @zie_sendra shared:

"I watched this so many times, it should be illegal 😂."

User @glensith commented:

"She is correct. Well done, princess; educate mama."

User @lee_darren93 said:

"It's called 'Good return on investment' 😂."

User @madingaka joked:

"She was ready to show you how short you really have to be to pronounce the word like that 😂."

User @buyiswaelizabeth shared:

"Mama, she is correct 😂."

User @kgotlimogakane commented:

"Annoying tendencies of our lil ones, but also we paid for it 😂."

Watch the Instagram reel below:

3 Briefly News articles about kids

A mother shared a humorous video of her toddler, Lisah, fiercely correcting her English pronunciation of the word ‘chocolate, leaving online viewers amused.

A video of Zuluboy gossiping about his uncle Sikelela's secret relationship with his mom and even whispering, left viewers entertained.

A mother filmed her children detailing their father's alleged affair with a woman who works at the Rosebank College, and even gave her the name.

Source: Briefly News