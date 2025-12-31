Global site navigation

“Use Another Street, Baba”: Big Dog Scouting the Neighbourhood Divides South Africans
by  Jade Rhode
  • A viral TikTok video showcased a giant dog in a local neighbourhood taking its watchdog duties to the next level
  • The determined dog, presumably a pit bull, stood on a house's security wall as it secured the perimeter
  • Online reactions varied, with some finding the dog hilarious, while others expressed concern for local children

A dog standing on a wall stunned the internet.
A big dog scouting the neighbourhood divided left people on the fence. Images: Alberto Case / Getty Images, @werefun / TikTok
Source: UGC

A TikTok account dedicated to posting funny videos, @werefun, showed a massive dog, possibly a pit bull, standing on a home's security wall, showing the true essence of a watchdog. The clip amused South Africans, especially after they saw a young man making sure that he was metres away.

@werefun posted the video on 28 December 2025, capturing the intensity of the dog's patrol as it towered above the yard like a trained guardian. Its steady stance and sharp focus made the scene both amusing and impressive, turning an ordinary neighbourhood moment into a standout display of supreme canine vigilance.

Watchdog divides social media users

Several members of the online community took to the comment section with jokes and laughter, with many people joking that the dog was doing its 'neighbourhood watch' duties. Others didn't see the humour and feared for the safety of the children in the area.

A confused woman looking at her phone.
The video of the dog caused a division among internet users. Image: Pekic
Source: Getty Images

@user6740788169274 added in the comments:

"Those dogs... those ones are dangerous because no wall or gate will keep them away from your juicy leg. Use another street, baba."

@princess_erbey shared with the public:

"Opposite the local butchery where I work, there's a dog who climbs the walls and barks at people's heads as they walk past."

@praatkak2 stated with humour:

"He's taking his guard dog job seriously."

@bickwill told people on the internet:

"The inner child in me would still call it Bobby and let it chase us."

@haynic47 remarked with a laugh:

"Securing the perimeter."

Watch the TikTok video posted on @werefun's account below:

3 Other stories about dogs

Source: Briefly News

