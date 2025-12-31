“Use Another Street, Baba”: Big Dog Scouting the Neighbourhood Divides South Africans
- A viral TikTok video showcased a giant dog in a local neighbourhood taking its watchdog duties to the next level
- The determined dog, presumably a pit bull, stood on a house's security wall as it secured the perimeter
- Online reactions varied, with some finding the dog hilarious, while others expressed concern for local children
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
A TikTok account dedicated to posting funny videos, @werefun, showed a massive dog, possibly a pit bull, standing on a home's security wall, showing the true essence of a watchdog. The clip amused South Africans, especially after they saw a young man making sure that he was metres away.
@werefun posted the video on 28 December 2025, capturing the intensity of the dog's patrol as it towered above the yard like a trained guardian. Its steady stance and sharp focus made the scene both amusing and impressive, turning an ordinary neighbourhood moment into a standout display of supreme canine vigilance.
Watchdog divides social media users
Several members of the online community took to the comment section with jokes and laughter, with many people joking that the dog was doing its 'neighbourhood watch' duties. Others didn't see the humour and feared for the safety of the children in the area.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
@user6740788169274 added in the comments:
"Those dogs... those ones are dangerous because no wall or gate will keep them away from your juicy leg. Use another street, baba."
@princess_erbey shared with the public:
"Opposite the local butchery where I work, there's a dog who climbs the walls and barks at people's heads as they walk past."
@praatkak2 stated with humour:
"He's taking his guard dog job seriously."
@bickwill told people on the internet:
"The inner child in me would still call it Bobby and let it chase us."
@haynic47 remarked with a laugh:
"Securing the perimeter."
Watch the TikTok video posted on @werefun's account below:
3 Other stories about dogs
- In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans reacted to Tumelo Ramaphosa's spoiled dog when they appeared on a podcast.
- A Gqeberha mother shared a funny video of her little boy refusing to leave a dog's kennel where he was playing with their pet.
- A woman was too stunned to speak when she came home to the mess her puppy had made after it found her wallet.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za