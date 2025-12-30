A content creator shared a video of her uncle seeing that he received an all-expenses-paid trip to his favourite place

The man was brought to tears when he was handed a special card and envelope containing the details

People on the internet were also filled with emotions and gathered in the comments to express their thoughts

A family brought their uncle to tears when they surprised him with a trip to his favourite place. Images: @_mrs_femi

Source: TikTok

A content creator named Porsha shared that her family spoiled her uncle with an all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town. The generous gesture tugged at the hearts of many people on the internet.

On 30 December 2025, Porsha uploaded the video to TikTok, which showed her, her uncle, and other members of their family standing in the kitchen and presenting her uncle with a card and envelope. While the card had a sweet message of appreciation, the envelope had a printed ticket to the Mother City, which brought the man to tears.

Porsha included in the video:

"We love you so much, Mvelase, and thank you for carrying us and the entire family. You are always one call away, and you sacrifice so much to make sure 'siryt.'"

Uncle's gift warms hearts

The viral video had tens of thousands of social media users gathering in the comment section, expressing how emotional the video made them.

The online crowd adored the family's generosity. Image: Lilly Roadstones

Source: Getty Images

@vuyisilekekane asked the public:

"Who's chopping onions?"

@kgadi_tsoko wrote under the post:

"He is not crying because of the trip, but he is grateful. He had tears even before he opened the white envelope. May God continue blessing his heart."

@veronicatalane15 shared online:

"This made me emotional. Uncle, we want to see that content in Cape Town, asseblief."

An emotional @toby_zindelar stated:

"He was so happy with just the card."

@lesleymphoenix added in the comments:

"I am calling all Cape Town brands to make sure Malume's trip is unforgettable. Give him the support to enjoy."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Porsha's account below:

