A beauty content creator went viral after sharing how she crafted a creative cash bouquet containing R16,000 for her husband's January 16th birthday

The TikTok video shows her meticulously rolling banknotes into flower petals to create a unique monetary arrangement

South African social media users had mixed reactions, with some sharing their own gift-giving experiences while others joked about the generous amount

A woman posted a video of her thoughtful gift for her husband's birthday went viral with many women commenting that they hoped their husbands didn't see the video. Images: @tshego_blessed26

Source: TikTok

A woman's creative birthday surprise for her husband has sparked a lively discussion about spousal gift-giving among South Africans.

Content creator @tshego_blessed26, known for her beauty and makeup transformation videos, shared a clip of herself carefully crafting a bouquet made entirely of banknotes. The video shows her skillfully rolling each note into petal shapes using toothpicks to create the floral arrangement.

Watch the video below.

The creator explained her generous gift choice in the video, revealing that she gave her husband R16,000 because his birthday falls on January 16th. She captioned the video:

"My husband this... My husband that🥰❤️... Can y'all relate🤣"

The clip concludes with heartwarming photos of the couple together after the gift presentation, with her husband showing off his thoughtful gift.

Mzansi shares gift stories

The online community had different reactions to the generous gift:

@JaneMmileng shared her different experience:

"I've been married for 17 years le highest amount I ever gave him is 48 rands so he can buy himself 2 beers. I still have nightmares 🥺"

@MmkwenaMotlatla joked:

"The lady is clever cos' she has a birthday on 29 Feb."

@Maq shared her plans:

"Mina, he's gonna be 33. I was thinking of giving him R3 300."

@Ryno_Ntlokwana predicted:

"😭 he's going to spend most of it on you anyway mos..."

@KefiloeMmolawa worried:

"My husband better not come across this video 😭😭😭"

@Lizzy revealed:

"Last year I bought him a watch worth 2K on his birthday and on his payday, he paid my 2K back😂"

@CookieRams suggested:

"R1.60 would have sufficed honestly."

