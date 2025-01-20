Fans in Their Feelings As Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni Celebrate 41st Monthiversary
- Dr Musa Mthombeni and his gorgeous wife, Liesl, recently celebrated another monthiversary
- The famous couple shared snaps from their romantic holiday and had fans in their feelings at their content
- Mzansi showed love to Musa and Liesl and wished them even more years of marriage bliss
You can always trust Dr Musa Mthombeni to keep track of his marriage milestones, from the years right down to the number of days!
Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrates monthiversary
The Mthombenis recently marked another month in their picture-perfect marriage, and the doctor couldn't wait to share the news.
Musa took to his Instagram page to announce that he had been married to his former beauty queen wife, Liesl, for 41 months as of 18 January 2025.
The couple recently returned home after going on another holiday, this time, touring between Hong Kong and Bali.
The doctor shared a lovely photo with his wife, taken in the Acropolis of Athens, and declared his love for his lady:
"The 18th of every month is an occasion for me to celebrate being married to this wonderful and gorgeous woman. Happy monthiversary, my gorgeous baby. 41 months married, and I still say, 'I do, njayam.'"
Mzansi shows love to the Mthombenis
Fans and followers can't get enough of the romance between the couple:
ashmelaa was impressed:
"You love loud!"
vathiswahlalukana quoted the bible:
"'He who finds a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.'"
rozmckinsta said:
"We all do! It’s so special to watch this love grow."
nonsi_za showed love to the couple:
"The content I signed up for! Happy I do anniversary."
ron_can wrote:
"We also do, on your behalf, Liesl. This is so beautiful to watch. You deserve all this."
sikhakhanehoney gushed over the Mthombenis:
"You guys are just too cute, bathong!"
rakiloate_malinga responded:
"Beautiful couple. You love and celebrate her so loudly. Bless you guys."
