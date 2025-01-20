Dr Musa Mthombeni and his gorgeous wife, Liesl, recently celebrated another monthiversary

The famous couple shared snaps from their romantic holiday and had fans in their feelings at their content

Mzansi showed love to Musa and Liesl and wished them even more years of marriage bliss

Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni celebrated 41 months of marriage. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

You can always trust Dr Musa Mthombeni to keep track of his marriage milestones, from the years right down to the number of days!

Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrates monthiversary

The Mthombenis recently marked another month in their picture-perfect marriage, and the doctor couldn't wait to share the news.

Musa took to his Instagram page to announce that he had been married to his former beauty queen wife, Liesl, for 41 months as of 18 January 2025.

Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni have been married for 41 months. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

The couple recently returned home after going on another holiday, this time, touring between Hong Kong and Bali.

The doctor shared a lovely photo with his wife, taken in the Acropolis of Athens, and declared his love for his lady:

"The 18th of every month is an occasion for me to celebrate being married to this wonderful and gorgeous woman. Happy monthiversary, my gorgeous baby. 41 months married, and I still say, 'I do, njayam.'"

Mzansi shows love to the Mthombenis

Fans and followers can't get enough of the romance between the couple:

ashmelaa was impressed:

"You love loud!"

vathiswahlalukana quoted the bible:

"'He who finds a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.'"

rozmckinsta said:

"We all do! It’s so special to watch this love grow."

nonsi_za showed love to the couple:

"The content I signed up for! Happy I do anniversary."

ron_can wrote:

"We also do, on your behalf, Liesl. This is so beautiful to watch. You deserve all this."

sikhakhanehoney gushed over the Mthombenis:

"You guys are just too cute, bathong!"

rakiloate_malinga responded:

"Beautiful couple. You love and celebrate her so loudly. Bless you guys."

Dr Musa Mthombeni trolls Mzansi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Musa Mthombeni trolling Mzansi with new vacation content.

Netizens were led to believe that the doctor may have won the lottery, given just how much he and his wife travelled in 2024.

Source: Briefly News