Dr Musa Mthombeni Trolls SA With New Vacation Pic, Peeps React: “I Have to Start Playing the Lotto”
- Dr Musa Mthombeni decided to troll South Africans with another picture on vacation
- The doctor was rumoured to have won the lottery, which netizens believe explained his and Liesl's never-ending anniversary trips
- Mzansi caught on to Musa's trolling and is convinced now more than ever that he hit the jackpot
Dr Musa Mthombeni caught on to the rumours that he won the lottery, and decided to troll Mzansi with more vacation content.
Musa Mthombeni teases netizens
The Mthombenis recently marked their third wedding anniversary and have been visiting different countries to celebrate their union - and Mzansi recently noted how their trips never seemed to end.
Briefly News reported on online speculation that Dr Musa was the lucky doctor who won the R32 million Powerball jackpot, which could explain their back-to-back trips around the world.
In response to the claims, Musa decided to troll netizens with more vacation content, although this time, he claimed that his photo was taken in Sebokeng and not Athens, Greece, where they actually are - way to confuse the enemy!
The doctor also addressed the allegations with a hilarious Instagram post, claiming that he and Liesl weren't rich, just financially irresponsible:
"Mashonisa ngapha, 2 pot system withdrawals ngale. We are finishing the YOTV pension funds. We want a fresh start. Iyangena-Iyaphuma!"
Mzansi reacts to Musa Mthombeni's picture
Netizens caught on to the doctor's games and fooled around with him:
Cigarmpu_ trolled:
"Didn't know Ntuzuma Heights was now Sebokeng."
DixxMadika joked:
"Zone 14 looks beautiful from that angle!"
Daizamadavi requested:
"I want you to show me Masiza Stadium."
CTSEDZE said:
"I have to start playing the lotto."
kedibone_sentle was in stitches:
"Hahaha! Mbore gape tuu. Have an awesome one, lovely people. You deserve all the best that is coming your way."
VTshatsha wrote:
"Lol, don’t diss our kasi; that’s nowhere near the Vaal, baba."
