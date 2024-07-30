Former YoTV star Dr Musa Mthombeni and wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni were living it up overseas

The news and gossip page MDNews posted videos of them enjoying themselves at Taylor Swift's concert in Germany

Many social media users shared how they felt about the popular couple in the comment section

Dr Musa Mthombeni and His Wife Liesl live it up in Germany. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Lauded as Mzansi's favourite couple, Dr Musa Mthombeni and his lovely wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni lived it up overseas on their recent trip.

Dr Musa and Liesl attend Taylor Swift's concert in Germany

Former Miss SA Liesl Mthombeni and former YoTV star Dr Musa Mthombeni recently made headlines after they announced their new catering business venture on social media.

Recently, the power couple flew across the sea to watch the multi-award-winning star Taylor Swift performing live in Germany at her concert earlier on and the videos of them enjoying themselves were shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned them:

"Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie, attending a Taylor Swift concert in Germany."

Fans react to the videos of Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni

Many of the couple's fans and followers shared their reactions to their being in Germany. See some of the comments below:

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"We not getting children anytime soon here."

@I_am_Bucie said:

"She’s having the best time and she’s married to a good man, Liesl won here. God bless their marriage."

@zinn_le responded:

"Enjoying your marriage for as long as you can without kids is beautiful, and creating those memories just the two of you is a good thing. I love this."

@Sphe____ joked:

"Most relaxed people in this country bro, they always on vacation."

@Amza_5 mentioned:

"I love how Dr Musa and Liesl love each other loud, play hard and work hard. They are really enjoying their marriage and make it look like a walk in the park."

@M_o_n_d_z responded:

"These two are living their best lives."

Dr Musa Mthombeni marks marriage milestone

