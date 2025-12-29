South African popular radio host Sol Phenduka recently shared his opinion on the trending phone snatcher

The star shared a video of the male who went viral, splurging money at groove on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Phenduka's opinion

Sol Phenduka on the viral phone snatcher. Image: @solphenduka

We all know that Sol Phenduka never lets anything pass him on social media, and this time around is not different, as he openly spoke about a trending topic.

On Monday, 29 December 2025, the former Kaya 959 radio host decided to talk about the guy who went viral on social media for snatching a woman's phone in Brooklyn, Pretoria, recently.

The star expressed his disappointment in the young man's actions after seeing a video of him splurging money at a club, while he is wanted for theft.

He said:

"Putting your life on the line snatching phones just to spend the money on groove lifestyle? SMH."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sol Phenduka's opinion

Shortly after the star spoke up about the viral phone snatcher on social media, many netizens decided to flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Amor_kotola said:

"He probably can’t live without snatching phones now."

@cindzo responded:

"It shows he will do anything for money, just wondering how many people he killed?"

@Professor117496 replied:

"That’s why most of them steal and rob. Expensive clothes, alcohol and baddies."

@Luckisto95 commented:

"Even if he were to buy medicine for his sick mom, it’s still unethical. We all work hard, and someone can’t just come and take stuff for free."

@Buckz_1 mentioned:

"It’s always the case in most people who do crime, they do it for the lifestyle, unfortunately."

@Mthandeni975 wrote:

"Groove lifestyle is very expensive to maintain, with a salary, a mere Hooker pipe is like R300 1 hour Hennesy R1.5k, Jägermeister R1k, crime will be ur side hustle."

@vmmangena tweeted:

"You expect a criminal to use easy money wisely? Come on."

Cassper ignores Sol Phenduka

While Sol Phenduka reacted to the trending phone snatcher, Briefly News had previously noted that the award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest also humiliated the Kaya 959 radio personality a few weeks ago when he ignored him in the parking lot.

The video of an intoxicated Phenduka made headlines on social media when the musician left him hanging when he tried to greet the rapper. The podcaster addressed the viral video of him being drunk and interacting with the artist, and admitted he was drunk in the video.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Sol Phenduka’s exit at Kaya FM

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Kaya FM's decision to fire his colleague and co-host, Sol Phenduka.

The radio station angered South Africans on Monday, 1 September 2025, when it confirmed Phenduka's dismissal in a statement. Fans of the Podcast and Chill YouTuber comforted him on social media following his departure from the radio station.

