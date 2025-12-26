South African radio personality and DJ Sol Phenduka recently recreated the viral ice-cream video

The Podcast and Chill star shared the clip on his social media page, which quickly went viral

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Phenduka's video

Sol Phenduka's viral ice-cream recreation video trends. Image: solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Bathong, the popular South African radio personality, Sol Phenduka, had many netizens on social media rolling with laughter after he recreated the viral ice-cream video on Christmas Day.

The former Kaya 959 radio host, who previously commented on Minnie Dlamini's lottery controversy on social media, posted a clip of him filling a huge glass with ice cream, with someone complaining in the background.

Many netizens found humour in this video after the real one of an unemployed man being ridiculed by his sibling, complaining about the amount of ice cream his eating, but he doesn't contribute anything, sparking a heated debate online.

Watch Phenduka's clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacts to Sol's recreation

Shortly after the star recreated the trending video, which garnered over 680K views online, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MadiBoity said:

"I almost thought the way things are tough, you are wearing a dishcloth."

@Markosonke1 wrote:

"Let’s give credit to Sol — the man has clearly lost weight, look how he keeps pulling his shorts up squatting at the fridge for 2 mins, ice cream in hand, waistband fighting for its life…Festive season fitness content we didn’t ask for but got anyway."

@MtoloSam commented:

"The war of ice cream continues."

@Tshepo8500 responded:

"Losing a job is not nice at all, and it brings a huge gap in your earnings and investments. However, I do not think that you are having it as hard as you seem to portray it."

@NdongaNeliswani replied:

"Eish, it's sad to see even people like abo sol lacking emotional intelligence. I thought you sympathised with the unemployed ice-cream guy. How can this be funny?"

@allinonevana2 mentioned:

"At this point, it’s giving 'emergency fashion' somewhere, a kitchen is wondering where all the dish towels went. Solidarity with the ice cream brother in these hard times."

@mokone_eddie stated:

"You are such an entertainer, wena Solomzi, yhaz! I suspect with that kinda talent, you will always find jobs, maan. Look at those shorts!"

Fans reacted to Sol Phenduka's recreation video. Image: @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka gives Shebeshxt his flowers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that podcaster Sol Phenduka called Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt the only superstar in South Africa.

The former radio personality gave Shebe his flowers for constantly putting on incredible shows and having a cult following.

He said:

"Shebe is one of the only celebrities we have, and he performs. The guy arrives there, there's a song, and his part is three minutes in. He doesn't say anything, and people are losing it."

Social media weighed in on Sol's admiration for the Lekompo star, which received a variety of responses online.

Source: Briefly News