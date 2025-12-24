South African media personality Boity Thulo once again had fans guhing over her beauty

An online user posted a picture of the star showing off her new pixie hairstyle on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's December hairstyle

Boity Thulo showed off her December new hairstyle. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Bethuna, let us be honest, Boity Thulo has always been that girl. The popular media personality had many netizens gushing over her beauty on social media.

On Wednesday, 23 December 2025, an online user @Moshe_Meso posted a video of the reality TV star on his X (formerly Twitter) page her showing off her new and sleek pixie haircut.

This video garnered over 500K views, and the social media user who posted it also mentioned that the popular rapper Cassper Nyovest fumbled Boity, as they used to date 10 years ago.

Watch the video below:

SA compliments Boity's new hairstyle

Shortly after the video of Thulo's new hairstyle went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@simplytumeigh said:

"Pixie cuts look so good on Boity."

@irl_mash wrote:

"I can’t believe Bujy wanted to ruin this face, yerr ingcolile la chap."

@Lira_Sebata commented:

"He didn't fumble Boity ke ngwana wa badimo Cassper ke Christian, so their thing was not gonna work out eventually, so they're both happy with their lives after all without each other."

@ft_analytics91 responded:

"If she were a better woman, she would’ve been married, so Cassper didn’t fumble! He’s happily married."

@Naki_Nephawe replied:

"We can say what we want, but Boity is such a gorgeous hun."

@MoeketsiMokatsa mentioned:

"When you say 'fumbled,' you're basing it on looks, not personality or character. No wonder most of y'all are always on your knees in your relationships, you worship beauty as if you've never dated a pretty girl before."

@khazamula37 stated:

"Based on beauty alone, is what you call fumbling? What about her character and the true meaning of a relationship when there are only 2? Every relationship, whether dating or marriage, is what happens behind closed doors, not what happens in public, so I still stand with Cassper."

@langa_majola shared:

"Y'all see these celebrities online. In real life, some of them have no personality and are boring to be around. They are human like us. He is good with the lady he is with now, and in my opinion, she is more beautiful than Boity. Just that Boity is a celeb."

Netizens reacted to Boity Thulo's beauty. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity's workout routine for perfect abs has tongues wagging

In a previous report from Briefly News, Boity Thulo posted a hilarious X post about her goal to get abs.

Her followers flooded the comments with jokes, encouragement, and even workout requests, showing how relatable Boity’s fitness struggles are. Boity sure has a go-getter attitude, so fans are eager to see how Boity will achieve her goal.

Source: Briefly News