Boity Thulo has set herself the challenge of achieving abs at all costs. She shared an amusing yet resolute video of herself on X working towards her goal of abs. Images: Boity Thulo

Boity Thulo has once again captured Mzansi’s attention, but this time, it’s not about her music or business ventures—it’s her fitness journey with fans talking. The media personality and rapper recently took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share a hilarious yet determined update about her goal to get abs, proving that even celebrities face the same fitness struggles as the rest of us. Her playful post had fans in stitches, while many cheered her on as she committed to achieving her goal.

Thulo has once again proven why she was one of Mzansi’s favourite celebrities when she took to X to share a light-hearted moment from her fitness journey. She posted a video with the caption:

"I will get these abs nomakanjani 🤣."

The tweet had her followers rolling with laughter while cheering her on as she worked toward her fitness goals. The video, which shows Boity in workout gear, lying on the ground doing a muscle workout, quickly went viral, sparking a flood of reactions from her fans.

While many celebrities keep their fitness journeys strictly serious, Boity has mixed motivation with fun. In her latest post, she promised to get her abs, and fans are all in. Image: Boity Thulo

Fans react to Boity’s abs journey

Mzansi couldn’t get enough of Boity’s relatable humour. The comments section was filled with encouragement, jokes, and classic Mzansi-style reactions. Here are some of the best responses:

@SamuelElvis20 commented:

"😂😂 All the best."

@heisalive4all asked:

"Is there a much more serious war that we are preparing for besides the easy one of Rwanda?"

@SolomonKganyag8:

"💪💪🤣."

@ThatZeeZee commented:

"ende you've done it all sana, tummy tucks, and all, you should really get them abs...rooting for you😭."

@Sbu_Legendary:

“Aowa, sis! Just drop the ab workout routine for us also, we wanna shine this December!🔥."

Fans love how Boity keeps it real, showing that celebrities, too, struggle with fitness. Her determination inspired many, while others enjoyed the humour in her post.

Boity’s fun approach to fitness

While some celebrities take their fitness journeys very seriously, Boity has managed to strike the perfect balance between motivation and fun. This isn’t the first time she has given fans a glimpse of her workout routine. Just last week, she shared clips on Instagram from her gym sessions. But the question is, will Boity achieve her ab goals? If there’s one thing fans know about Boity, she’s a go-getter. She doesn't back down from a challenge, whether music, acting, business, or fitness. So, while her tweet was playful, there’s no doubt that Boity is serious about her fitness goals.

With her dedication, it won’t be surprising if she posts another update in a few months, showing off her progress. And knowing Boity, she’ll do it in a way that makes us all laugh while inspiring us to hit the gym, too!

Sol Phenduka shares workout video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that radio personality Sol Phendula shared an inspiring video of himself working out, which sparked a conversation among South Africans. It appears that Boity Thulo is not the only celebrity committed to a fitness journey.

Sol Phenduka is one of many local celebrities who have declared their commitment to fitness in 2025 and are putting their best foot forward.

