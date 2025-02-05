Sol Phenduka recently hit the gym for a weight-lifting workout and shared his progress

The radio personality inspired fans with his apparent commitment as many cheered him on to keep going

Briefly News got more insight into Phenduka's workout from a trusted fitness expert

Sol Phenduka showed off his intense workout session.

Source: Facebook

Sol Phenduka has been working hard at the gym and shared an incredible workout video.

Sol Phenduka hits the gym

One-third of Podcast and Chill, Sol Phenduka, is among many local celebrities who've declared their commitment to fitness in 2025 and putting their best foot forward.

The Kaya 959 presenter recently shared a video at the gym during an intense weight-lifting session, and he went hard lifting 100 KGs (including the bar).

Sol Phenduka shared a video during his weight-lifting session.

Source: Facebook

In his latest Twitter (X) post, the podcaster can be seen doing bench press lifting as his trainer/ videographer counts in the background:

"Kancane kancane."

Fitness expert and certified personal trainer, Mothusi Maepa, told Briefly News that what Sol was doing is referred to as a flat bench press, which targets the chest (pectorals) muscles, and is a resistance workout to build muscle.

Here's what netizens said about Sol Phenduka's video

Fans were inspired and cheered Sol on for committing to bettering himself:

uMawande_ was impressed:

"Neh, you’ve got mad strength, bro. 2 plates ain’t no joke."

FanadiStefano praised Sol:

"Sol, you're so strong. That's 40kg on each side plus the bar, making it 100kg total, and you benching it with ease. Wow!"

KidHuncho7 said:

"Keep up the great work, Sol, not a lot of people can do what you just did."

Meanwhile, others said the podcaster needed to do more than just weight-lifting to lose weight:

Roronets advised:

"Change your diet, reduce alcohol intake by 70%, drink lots of water and put in 20% workout. If I were you, I would focus on losing weight first and then building muscles."

bab_hlabisa said:

"I don't mean to be rude, but I think you should start by losing weight and then build muscles."

mfanzile_tops wrote:

"What are you doing, Sol? You should be doing cardio, aerobics or running. It will help you lose weight and burn fat, thereafter you can build muscle."

Source: Briefly News