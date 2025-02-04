Fans Moved to Tears As Zakes Bantwini Shares Profound Thoughts With Fellow Artists
- Zakes Bantwini recently opened other artists' eyes to the bigger picture of music-making
- The producer/ DJ alluded to music helping listeners through difficult times, and his words stuck a chord
- His message moved social media users, some even shared their testimonies on how music saved them
Zakes Bantwini shared some profound thoughts with fellow artists about the power of music.
Zakes Bantwini gets real about music
Zakes Bantwini is back to drop some words of encouragement with fellow musicians, and his latest message hit home for many supporters.
In a powerful Twitter (X) post, the Grammy Award-winning producer/ DJ alluded to the power of music and how it can help fans and listeners through some of life's challenges:
"To all the artists out there, someone is having the best or worst day of their life right now, and your song is playing in the background. Never forget that."
Having recently celebrated a huge YouTube milestone and his Grammy, Zakes is all too familiar with the power of music and what it can do for himself and the receiver.
Here's what fans said about Zakes Bantwini's post
Fans and followers were moved by Zakes' powerful message:
mphosugar said:
"The song about your mom on YouTube helped me so much, abangcwele (12 years), and it still brings me to tears. Thank you for being so vulnerable during that performance."
polaneckMneck posted:
"In my first year of moving out, my business was doing well. Six months later, things went south, but I had to be strong. @emteerecords's Manando album kept me going daily."
SabzaTall84501 wrote:
"True. Songs like 'I'm from the ghetto,' fire song, sir."
thulaninzama___ added:
"Thank you for the reminder."
Zakes Bantwini hangs out with L'vovo
In more Zakes Bantwini updates, Briefly News shared a sweet video of the Osama hitmaker hanging out with L'vovo.
The men were once rumoured to be on bad terms, but after watching their video together, fans couldn't help but gush at their friendship and unbreakable brotherhood:
ManziniSfi34311 said:
"These ones have been friends even before the fame."
