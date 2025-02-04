Black Coffee couldn't wait to finally share the remix he made for Billie Eilish's song

The DJ/ producer remade Eilish's Chihiro and said he had been eager to share it with his fans

Supporters from all around the world jammed to the Chihiro remix and praised Coffee for another masterpiece

Black Coffee shared his remix of Billie Eilish’s song, 'Chihiro.' Images: realblackcoffee, billieeilish

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee was inspired to make new music and decided to remake one of Billie Eilish's hit songs.

Black Coffee shares new music

Black Coffee is back to making music again and is officially kicking off 2025 with new vibes for all the music lovers.

Coming from doing back-to-back gigs all around the world during the festive season, the Grammy Award-winning producer has returned to his first love and has finally shared his first release in a while.

Taking to his social media pages, Coffee shared a cinematic visual of his take on Billie Eilish's Chihiro from her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, released in 2024.

Black Coffee remixed Billie Eilish’s 'Chihiro.' Image: realblackcoffee

Coffee said he had been eager to share the song, and with his influencer, it might not be long before we hear an official song from the two of them:

Here's what fans said about Black Coffee's latest offering

Netizens can't get enough of the song, and flooded Coffee's comments section with countless fire-flame emojis:

raeof_light was moved:

"Absolutely stunning from beginning to end. The emotions of this masterpiece were felt. Great work team."

sayginkaratas admired Black Coffee:

"An incredible work. Black Coffea has always been the artist who nourished the real Afro-house culture. You will always be the one that comes to mind in this music. I love you."

katrina_spagnoletti wrote:

"This is so beautiful!"

khanim_eyvazova was impressed:

"So nice, smooth and minimal - letting Billie's vocals breathe and tell the story. Pure sonic elegance."

bomb_sak said:

"Sounds like the sky's opening."

BlaqKul added:

"Nice tune and beautiful visuals."

