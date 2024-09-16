Zakes Bantwini is beaming with pride after hitting the big 100K subscribers on YouTube

The famous musician celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt thank-you message to his team and supporters

Mzansi showed love to Zakes and congratulated him on the huge achievement

Zakes Bantwini hit 100K subscribers on YouTube. Images: zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini recently got his YouTube play button after hitting a huge milestone.

Zakes Bantwini celebrates YouTube achievement

Zakes Bantwini is at the peak of his 20-year music career and enjoying the fruits of his labour, and we're here for it!

The Grammy Award-winning producer has been touring the world throughout the year and finally had some downtime to enjoy another huge achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to his Instagram page, the Osama hitmaker was overjoyed as he announced finally hitting 100K YouTube subscribers and being gifted the famous YouTube silver play button.

Zakes was surrounded by his team at Universal Music Group, who have been behind his growth and congratulated him on the milestone:

Mzansi shows love to Zakes Bantwini

Fans and followers gathered to congratulate Zakes on the monumental achievement, and admired the DJ's unmatched work ethic:

hlengiwe_zondi showed love to Zakes:

"So proud of you!"

qandachofoka wrote:

"I’m glad that I am part of the milestone."

South African musician/ event organiser, George Avakian, said:

"Congrats, brother!"

nkululompayipeli posted:

"You have made it, bro!'

ashm8972 responded:

"Well done, as always, your job is excellent. Big up, brother, we are proud of you."

tkmoafrika promised:

"I will always support you, my lovely brother. I trust you."

djkhamzasa commented:

"Well done! Stay winning, grootman."

gambushh said:

"Just added on that number."

Zakes Bantwini and Tbo Touch announce gospel album

In more Zakes Bantwini updates, Briefly News shared the details of his music plans with legendary broadcaster, Tbo Touch.

Word on the street is that the pair is working on a gospel album, and Touch revealed that they had completed a song and would soon reveal the name of their project.

This comes just after the Metro FM presenter announced the Replenishment Concert, which will host a star-studded lineup of South African gospel greats.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News