South African artists Zakes Bantwini and L'vovo Derrango captured many hearts with a recent video of them

An online user shared a cute video of the two stars hanging out together on social media

Many netizens gushed over the musicians' friendship and brotherhood in the comment section

Not many friendships in the entertainment industry last long, but musicians Zakes Bantwini and L'vovo Derrango have proved that friends can become brothers.

Video of Zakes and L'vovo goes viral

The Grammy award winner Zakes Bantwini and his friend L'vovo Derrango have recently made headlines on social media after an online user, @Mlu__N7, posted a video of them hanging out together.

In the clip shared on social media, Kwaito star Derrango is heard welcoming Zakes Bantwini, who visited him at his home. Many netizens were touched by their strong brotherhood and how it has lasted compared to other friendships in the entertainment industry.

Fans gush over the video

After their video circulated on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Zakes Bantwini and L'vovo Derrango hanging out together. Here's what they had to say:

@Mlu__N7 said:

"I love this, Lvovo and Zakes Bantwini."

@aya_dladla wrote:

"Gents, can you please give us a song of the year? It has been bad since the passing of Mamphinstha; we are now tired of listening to Khuzani and Mdletshe."

@sabelotrev responded:

"What a nice brotherhood and friendship."

@wannganwana replied:

"It's good to reconcile before death."

@ManziniSfi34311 tweeted:

"These ones have been friends even before their fame."

Lvovo gives recovery update

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that Lvovo shared an update regarding his health, revealing that his body is about 90% functional post-stroke. The 44-year-old musician spoke candidly to Isolezwe about his health and career.

He shared that his recovery is almost complete, as he can drive, walk, and stand without aid. However, the award-winning star explained that he still struggles with 10% of his body functions, including the fingers on his left hand, which look deformed.

