Cute Video of L’vovo Derrango Hanging Out With Zakes Bantwini Goes Viral: “What a Nice Brotherhood”
- South African artists Zakes Bantwini and L'vovo Derrango captured many hearts with a recent video of them
- An online user shared a cute video of the two stars hanging out together on social media
- Many netizens gushed over the musicians' friendship and brotherhood in the comment section
Not many friendships in the entertainment industry last long, but musicians Zakes Bantwini and L'vovo Derrango have proved that friends can become brothers.
Video of Zakes and L'vovo goes viral
The Grammy award winner Zakes Bantwini and his friend L'vovo Derrango have recently made headlines on social media after an online user, @Mlu__N7, posted a video of them hanging out together.
In the clip shared on social media, Kwaito star Derrango is heard welcoming Zakes Bantwini, who visited him at his home. Many netizens were touched by their strong brotherhood and how it has lasted compared to other friendships in the entertainment industry.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Fans gush over the video
After their video circulated on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Zakes Bantwini and L'vovo Derrango hanging out together. Here's what they had to say:
@Mlu__N7 said:
"I love this, Lvovo and Zakes Bantwini."
@aya_dladla wrote:
"Gents, can you please give us a song of the year? It has been bad since the passing of Mamphinstha; we are now tired of listening to Khuzani and Mdletshe."
@sabelotrev responded:
"What a nice brotherhood and friendship."
@wannganwana replied:
"It's good to reconcile before death."
@ManziniSfi34311 tweeted:
"These ones have been friends even before their fame."
Lvovo gives recovery update
In relevant news, Briefly News reported that Lvovo shared an update regarding his health, revealing that his body is about 90% functional post-stroke. The 44-year-old musician spoke candidly to Isolezwe about his health and career.
'Sugar Mamas': South Africans outraged as 42-year-old mother of 3 dates 19-year-old on Moja Love show
He shared that his recovery is almost complete, as he can drive, walk, and stand without aid. However, the award-winning star explained that he still struggles with 10% of his body functions, including the fingers on his left hand, which look deformed.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za