Durban Kwaito artist Lvovo has given Zakes Bantwini his flowers, claiming that together they changed the Durban music game

The star is alleged to have been involved in a heated exchange with other Durban musicians

Speaking to Briefly News, Zakes Bantwini's wife, Nandi Madida, said he signed Lvovo Derrango to his record label when he was just 23 years old

There might be drama behind the scenes in Lvovo's life, but one thing is certain: Lvovo Derrango has the utmost respect and admiration for Zakes Bantwini.

Lvovo said he and Zakes Bantwini changed the game in Durban in terms of music. Image: @lvovosa, @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Lvovo gives Zakes Bantwini his flowers

The iconic Durban artist Lvovo Derrango has not forgotten where he came from. The star blocked the noise and stated that he and Zakes Bantwini pioneered Durban music together.

Speaking to ZiMoja, the singer was asked about the sudden outcry from other musicians about his conduct. But the Bayang'sukela hitmaker spoke about how he and Zakes Bantwini made magic together.

"No one can just come here and try and change the history. Zakes and I changed the game of Durban kwaito music. Period."

Durban artists slam Lvovo's conduct

The star is reported to have allegedly been involved in disputes with other Durban musicians.

The artists are concerned about his outraged behaviour, and many assume it is because of his health.

Nandi Madida speaks on impact of Zakes Bantwini in Lvovo's music

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Zakes Bantwini's wife, Nandi Madida, spoke about how Zakes Bantwini started in the industry. Madida said he signed Lvovo Derrango to his record label, Mayonie Productions when he was just 23 years old.

"Zakes Bantwini produced and wrote hits for L'vovo, and those songs became very big hits. He then created a genre called Durban Kwaito music because Kwaito was big then. They created a space for Durban artists to do so much. He was innovative."

Lvovo unfazed by being snubbed by Zakes for Durban concert

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kwaito music star Lvovo Derrango is not worried after he was excluded from Zakes Bantwini's Durban concert lineup. Artists who were mentioned in the lineup include MiCasa, Kelvin Momo, Major League DJz, and Young Stunna.

L'vovo stated that despite not being on the official lineup, he will still perform at the event, as Zakes is like a brother to him, and his fans should not be worried.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News