Grammy award-winner Zakes Bantwini suffered another loss as one of his band members, Lindani Mngoma, passed away

Lindani Mngoma has been working with the Osama hitmaker for over a decade

The star shared a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram page, sharing his heartbreak about losing his band member

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zakes Bantwini has lost one of his band members. Image: @zakesbantwini, @tshisalive

Source: UGC

South African Grammy award-winning producer Zakes Bantwini suffered yet another loss that left him heartbroken.

Zakes Bantwini's band member Lindani Mngoma passes away at 47

Nandi Madida's husband, Zakes Bantwini, was left shattered and heartbroken after the devasting news of the death of his band member and guitarist, Linda Mngoma, reached him.

The 47-year-old guitarist has been working closely with Bantwini for over a decade as he started out as his tour manager. The grief-stricken musician told TshisaLIVE how the news of Mngoma's passing affected and broke his heart.

He said:

"We are grief-stricken. He was a pillar of the band. His death came as a shock to us. I am out of the country. I will be going home soon to be with the band and in touch with his family. Let's give his family privacy to mourn in peace."

The Osama hitmaker shared several pictures he took with the late bass guitarist on his Instagram page, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

He wrote:

"I’m hurt, broken, I am a mess and losing you is one of the worst things to happen in my entire existence. Go well mnganam, I don’t even know what to do. PS: Please DO NOT CALL ME TODAY, just text."

See the post below:

Siya Kolisi shows off twerking skills to Zakes Bantwini's Osama

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is glad to have the Springboks back home after their historic win in the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.

It's been a celebration every day since the Boks arrived, and they even got to party it up with Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida, who said her hubby had Siya Kolisi and the Boks twerking. Siya was captured getting down with his teammates and some supporters.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News