From Dineo Ranaka to Anatii, these celebrities are on a fitness journey, and they have been open and vocal about it

For Dineo Ranaka, this is more than a fitness journey sharing that it is more about her mental health, which in turn also works on her physical strength

Anatii opened up about shedding 53kgs in 2024, and he is not stopping anytime soon, he encouraged other people as well

These celebrities are workig hard at the gym. Image: @anatii on Instagram/ Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

The festive season is done and dusted, and these celebrities want to shed some serious weight.

Celebrities who have embarked on fitness journeys

Dineo Ranaka

TV personality Dineo Ranaka and her mother decided to work the December goodies off their bodies by doing various home workouts.

The Kaya 959 presenter did sit-ups and other strength-building workouts in the comfort of their living room.

Ever since returning from her hiatus, Ranaka has been posting workout content on her social media pages. Ranaka said this journey is all about mental fitness, but she is seeing other areas of her life improve.

"This mental fitness journey is something else. I’m really just in it for my mind but it’s revealing so much about my body."

Anatii

Award-winning rapper Anatii started his fitness journey long before he posted about it on social media. In 2024, the rapper shed 53 kg and is only getting started.

The My Own rapper admitted that this was not an easy journey.

"I have been locked in working on myself holistically, and it feels amazing to see the results of my continued health journey. Losing 53kgs in one year is no easy feat, but I’ve unlocked a whole new level of mental fortitude," he said.

Anatii said he often struggled with weight gain as his weight fluctuated for most of his life. He then motivated other people to stay consistent to reach optimal results.

Check out the video here.

Celeste Ntuli

Celebrated comedian Celeste Ntuli is also hard at work in the gym. Her first gym session for 2025 was on Monday, 6 January. In her Instagram video, Celeste did sit-ups and did an effective workout called slam ball.

Many of her fans have been praising her in the comments section.

