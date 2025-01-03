South African rapper Anatii had an eventful 2024, and he opened up about his ups and downs with his fans

Anatii was also on a weight loss journey, and he shared an update after he managed to shed 53kgs in 2024

Not only that, but Anatii also resumed his music career and signed an international music deal

Anatii has been on a winning streak. The rapper has regained his groove and encouraged others not to give up.

Anatii opened up about his weightloss journey. Image: @anatii

Anatii says weight loss journey was no easy feat

Rapper and music producer Anatii took to his social media page and shared how his inspirational weight loss journey started. The My Own rapper said he lost 53kgs in 2024, saying it was a slippery slope.

He attributed this to having a strong mental health, which pushes him to train six times a week.

"I’ve unlocked a whole new level of mental fortitude," Anatii said.

He also got real about how he struggled with weight gain for almost his entire life, but he said that he now has control.

"It feels good to finally be in control, ultimate control over my health, desires and the ability to manifest on the highest."

Anatii reflects on the year 2024

The rapper reflected on how his 2024 was a whirlwind. However, he had created everlasting memories and is grateful for that.

"Last year was filled with so many amazing memories and moments created and shared with so many special people. Thank you to everyone who poured into me unconditionally and stayed by my side through all the challenges, storms and even the good times."

He also spoke about what his 2025 looks like and how he has transformed his life.

"This year taught me a lot. Taking the time to focus inward and practice the highest forms of diligence allowed me to transform physically, mentally, emotionally, financially, and spiritually. Transcendence is the only way forward, and I am thankful to be in the place I am today. May this next year bring you peace, happiness, health, and much more abundance. Until we meet again, it’s BOOM SZN."

Anatii signs management deal with global company

According to a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Anatii has been on a winning streak ever since he resumed his music career. The Thixo Onofefe hitmaker signed an international deal with record label Gamma ahead of the release of his album BOOM SZN.

Anatii joined a list of other international stars.

Source: Briefly News