Dineo Ranaka recently let fans in on her workout routine and had her mom join her

The Ranaka girlies shared a video doing sit-ups and motivated each other along the way, and peeps were impressed

Meanwhile, others threw shade at their living room full of kids and questioned whether they were all Dineo's

Briefly News caught up with a fitness expert to chat about Dineo and her mom's workout routine

Dineo Ranaka and her mom broke a sweat during their workout session. Images: Twitter/ dineoranaka, Facebook/ Dineo Ranaka

Dineo Ranaka is maintaining her December body and shared a short video of her workout routine.

Dineo Ranaka breaks a sweat

Former Kaya 959 presenter, Dineo Ranaka, isn't letting the festive treats and hearty meals win, and is already one step ahead of the December weight gain.

She shared a video of herself working out with her mother in a living room surrounded by some toddlers, and both ladies appeared motivated to stay fit and lose some extra KGs.

Coming from her social media hiatus, Dineo appears to be focusing on self-improvement; having undergone a hair transplant procedure and begun her gym bunny lifestyle, it looks like 2025 will be a year for glowing and growing.

Fitness expert and certified personal trainer, Mothusi Maepa, spoke to Briefly News about Dineo and her mom's routine:

"Sit-ups help with improving your core strength and reducing the risks of back pain and injury; they also aid in improving your posture."

He went on to share why older people should be active:

"For older individuals, exercising helps reduce the stress effects of ageing, improves overall health, and allows for a better quality of life."

Mzansi weighs in on Dineo Ranaka's workout routine

Netizens are proud of Dineo and her mom, and are looking for motivation to hit the gym:

_Lembz was proud:

"Big ups to them for working out in December, unlike others."

tumeloTeeJay1 was impressed:

"Her mom being able to do those sit-ups is impressive."

South African comedienne, Celeste Ntuli, said:

"Mama is killing it!"

nomusa.morare admitted:

"I've been saying 'I'm starting' for the past 356 days, iyhoo!"

Meanwhile, others were more concerned about the group of kids in Dineo's living room:

MishDonny trolled Dineo:

"I'd also have so much anger if I woke up every day to so many kids."

TawanaM14 pointed out:

"Look at her community in the background."

katli_mathule asked:

"Are those all her babies?"

VPoloba was confused:

"I thought that was a daycare establishment. Kanti, how many kids does she have?"

Dineo Ranaka opens up about failed marriage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dineo Ranaka's discussion of why she divorced her ex-husband.

Surprisingly, instead of sympathy, netizens accused Dineo of not taking accountability.

