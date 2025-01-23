Netizens Impressed As Boity Thulo Goes Hard in the Gym: “You Look Amazing”
- Boity Thulo started the new year with fitness goals and recently shared a video at the gym
- The media personality appeared dedicated and had her eye on the prize during her session, and fans were utterly impressed
- Briefly News got in touch with a fitness expert about Boity's routine and the benefits thereof
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Boity Thulo is working on burning the heavy meals from the festive season and decided to hit the gym.
Boity Thulo shares gym routine
Our girl, Boity Thulo, joined a list of Mzansi celebs who've made their 2025 resolutions to fetch their bodies.
The Wuz Dat rapper is back in the gym and recently shared a video during an intense session. However, she revealed that the gym didn't deserve all the credit after sharing her secret.
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
Along with her workouts, Boity has also been undergoing treatment to eliminate fat, build muscle, reduce cellulite and tighten her skin. She says the results have been astounding:
"These powerhouse treatments, in addition to going to the gym, have given me such fantastic results these past three weeks!"
Fitness expert and certified personal trainer, Mothusi Maepa, went into detail with Briefly News about Boity's routine:
"This is referred to as a face-pull; it's an isolated shoulder workout that targets the deltoids. The routine improves your posture and is great for your shoulder health and strength."
Mzansi reacts to Boity Thulo's gym video
Fans were impressed and cheered Boity on for fetching her body:
Marxism_101Love said:
"You're in good shape. Keep at it!"
YOUNGPRINCERSA was proud of Boity:
"So proud of you, Momma; keep it up!"
Qualo78Ncuthu cheered Boity on:
"That's my girl!"
LuyaDyani was stunned:
"Yho, you look amazing, Boity!"
karabeast24 flirted:
"Can I be your personal trainer? No one has to know."
L'vovo inspires fans with gym video
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a video of L'vovo's gym session, which impressed and inspired fans with his incredible weight loss.
Netizens praised the Kwaito star's commitment to staying fit and healthy after his unfortunate stroke scare.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za