Boity Thulo started the new year with fitness goals and recently shared a video at the gym

The media personality appeared dedicated and had her eye on the prize during her session, and fans were utterly impressed

Briefly News got in touch with a fitness expert about Boity's routine and the benefits thereof

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Fans were impressed with Boity Thulo's workout routine. Images: boity

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo is working on burning the heavy meals from the festive season and decided to hit the gym.

Boity Thulo shares gym routine

Our girl, Boity Thulo, joined a list of Mzansi celebs who've made their 2025 resolutions to fetch their bodies.

The Wuz Dat rapper is back in the gym and recently shared a video during an intense session. However, she revealed that the gym didn't deserve all the credit after sharing her secret.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Boity Thulo says the gym isn't the only place keeping her toned. Image: boity

Source: Instagram

Along with her workouts, Boity has also been undergoing treatment to eliminate fat, build muscle, reduce cellulite and tighten her skin. She says the results have been astounding:

"These powerhouse treatments, in addition to going to the gym, have given me such fantastic results these past three weeks!"

Fitness expert and certified personal trainer, Mothusi Maepa, went into detail with Briefly News about Boity's routine:

"This is referred to as a face-pull; it's an isolated shoulder workout that targets the deltoids. The routine improves your posture and is great for your shoulder health and strength."

Mzansi reacts to Boity Thulo's gym video

Fans were impressed and cheered Boity on for fetching her body:

Marxism_101Love said:

"You're in good shape. Keep at it!"

YOUNGPRINCERSA was proud of Boity:

"So proud of you, Momma; keep it up!"

Qualo78Ncuthu cheered Boity on:

"That's my girl!"

LuyaDyani was stunned:

"Yho, you look amazing, Boity!"

karabeast24 flirted:

"Can I be your personal trainer? No one has to know."

L'vovo inspires fans with gym video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a video of L'vovo's gym session, which impressed and inspired fans with his incredible weight loss.

Netizens praised the Kwaito star's commitment to staying fit and healthy after his unfortunate stroke scare.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News