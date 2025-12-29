South African influencer Cyan Boujee recently refused to take pictures with fans at an event

In the clip posted by an online user, the star declined taking snaps because she wasn't given a rider

Many netizens were stunned by Boujee's behaviour, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Cyan Boujee declines taking pics with fans. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Cyan Boujee's fans are suffering the consequences of event organisers who refused to give her rider as she came to perform.

Recently, an online user @TheOGPurist on Sunday, 28 December 2025, posted a video of the star, who is facing legal action after she missed her performance at an event, refusing to take pictures with her fans who asked for them, mentioning that she won't do so because she wasn't given her rider.

The video quickly went viral on social media after it was posted, and it garnered over 580K views.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to Cyan refusing to take pics with her fans

Shortly after the video of the influencer who gave back to her community went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Ginmorrison47 said:

"This is hilarious."

@NormaMansoor wrote:

"Let’s not forget who keeps you guys booked? You're letting them down. Sad to see this."

@simplytumeigh commented:

"When they don’t get bookings then they will start crying on social media."

@Reloadedd94 responded:

"Substance abuse is their coping mechanism. Artists are drug addicts 90% of them hide behind liquor and powder to cope."

@uNaledii replied:

"I don’t understand, honestly speaking, how any of this is the fans' problem? You asked them to come, they came and supported you with their own money, they just asked for a picture it got refused because of the venue and riders."

@BhekiBolt mentioned:

"Y’all understand that riders are part of the agreement for an artist to show up, right? You guys like to bash artists each time you get. I would genuinely do the same, honestly."

@OnlyeverydaySA1 stated:

"There is a lot going on, and fighting over alcohol is actually tacky, like what is wrong with them? If it was part of the deal, then yes, but if not, they should just keep pushing. It's probably also helping them to drink less alcohol. But very interesting timing for all this."

@IamPeterMasela tweeted:

"I used to be a photographer for some DJ, and there’s another day she refused to play because she wasn’t given her rider, but was fully paid lol that’s the last day I worked with her."

Cyan Boujee responds to DM drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Cyan Boujee regarding the booking details on her social media bios.

She clarified that the numbers and emails were meant for booking her services, and were not a direct line to her, after seemingly receiving messages from fans and admirers that were not related to any bookings.

