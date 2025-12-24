South African social media influencer Cyan Boujee recently set the record straight regarding her booking details

The controversial DJ made it clear to fans the purpose of the details on her bio

She also warned fans not to send random messages to the contact details, as they will get blocked by her management

Mzansi's most-loved social media influencer, Cyan Boujee, recently went on her Instagram story to clear the air and set the record straight regarding the booking contact details she has shared across all her platforms.

On Wednesday, 23 December 2025, the popular star, who was previously involved in the controversial Russian program scandal, decided to warn her fans and other netizens who use her booking details to send her personal and random messages to stop, as that number is strictly for her business and is handled by her management.

She further revealed that those who continue to send such texts that aren't related to booking her for a gig will be blocked to maintain professional boundaries.

"I just wanted to gently clarify something. The phone number listed in my TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram bios is for bookings only and is handled by my management team. It's not a direct line to me.

"At the moment, my schedule is fully booked, but there are a few limited dates available in January, so you're welcome to reach out through the bookings contact for those. Please understand that I'm not able to respond to personal or random messages sent to that number, and those will unfortunately be blocked to maintain boundaries."

Cyan Boujee's act of kindness gets scrutinised

While the star warned fans about using her booking details to send random messages, Cyan Boujee used her notoriety for good when she donated food and supplies to the less privileged on 19 December 2025.

She shared photos on her Instagram page of how the day went went she donated the parcels around her community and captioned them:

"I went back to my hometown, just like I planned. With the help of my friends, we gave back — and it reminded me of when I was much younger, giving with the little I had. Today looks different, but the heart is the same."

In her post, Cyan also shared pictures from earlier in her philanthropic journey in 2019, when her good deeds, through the Reaching Out Foundation, touched lives and made a lasting difference. She expressed her hopes to revive the foundation and continue helping those in need.

Reacting to her latest gesture, social media supporters erupted in praise for the DJ, while critics also shared their two cents about her donations.

Cyan Boujee dances with Ghost Hlubi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee's viral dance video with Ghost Hlubi.

Despite Cyan bodyshaming him in a recent interview, Ghost appeared to have moved on from the drama and enjoyed a viral moment with Sesi Cyan.

