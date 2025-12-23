Radio personality Faith Mangope is officially off the market after her partner popped the question, with the couple recently taking to social media to share their joy with the world

The Metro FM host couldn't contain her excitement in a heartfelt post, radiating happiness as she gave followers a close-up look at her stunning new engagement ring

While a wave of warm wishes from fans and industry peers flooded her timeline, the announcement also sparked a heated debate as some users fixated on the interracial nature of her relationship

Love is in the air for broadcaster Faith Mangope, who recently sent social media into a frenzy by debuting her engagement ring and sharing the news of her partner's romantic proposal.

On Monday, 22 December 2025, the Metro FM Talk with Faith Mangope host took to her Instagram page to showcase her stunning engagement ring. She revealed that the night prior, on 21 December, her partner, Sean McKenna, planned a romantic dinner date in Brazil to ask for her hand in marriage.

"21.12.2025. On a beautiful night somewhere in Brazil, I said yes to becoming Mrs McKenna."

Mangope radiated pure happiness as she announced the start of a new chapter with her "best friend," sharing a series of photos that perfectly captured the couple's glowing smiles and shared excitement.

"My best friend and I are getting married. At the right time, I, the Lord, will make it happen."

Breaking the news on his private Instagram page, McKenna posted pictures with his future missus and one of her crying tears of joy. He expressed how life-changing the experience was for him.

"There are very few days which profoundly alter the course of life, but yesterday was one of them! She said YES, and I could not be happier! I love you, baby."

While very little is known about the couple's relationship, Faith has not shied away from posting her man on her Instagram page, celebrating birthdays and other special occasions together.

Just months before their engagement, in April, a photo of the couple went viral after Faith officially went public with her relationship.

News of their engagement was met with a mix of cheer and hostility, as the online community shared its thoughts on the pair's new chapter.

See the pictures from Faith Mangope's engagement below.

Social media reacts to Faith Mangope's proposal

The online community erupted in cheer for the couple, congratulating them on their engagement.

asha.patel.za said:

"Congratulations, Seano and Faith. Big, big love!"

nefisatarisca_ wrote:

"I’m so happy for you both! Congratulations, family!"

Singer Thembi Seete cheered:

"I’m smiling! Congratulations, my love."

Radio personality Zanele Potelwa posted:

"My gorgeous! CONGRATULATIONS! YAY!!! This is so exciting."

Meanwhile, others criticised the interracial relationship while comparing it to similar others in the entertainment space, alluding to Denise Zimba's custody battle and Pabi Moloi's spousal maintenance saga.

Trilwillem3 asked:

"Why are there so many interracial couples all of a sudden?"

ELIYAHU98679264 threw shade:

"They don’t love their kind. Always wanna swirl and wanna be return soldiers when it gets bad."

Qbeatz2kwl revisited Denise Zimba's child custody case:

"Look at her. Happy like she won a mine or a lottery. Yeses! Soon she'll be like Denise Zimba, 'I can't see my kids, help me.'"

LimpopoDaddy asked:

"Does she know that she will pay alimony when they divorce?"

