Metro FM reportedly addressed the backlash over one of its presenters, Faith Mangope's interview with alleged fraud, "Dr" Matthew Lani

Following Lani's interview, it was alleged that Mangope received a written warning

Metro FM is said to have rubbished the claims of handing a warning to Mangope

Metro FM has allegedly denied the claims that it handed Faith Mangope a written warning for her interview with Matthew Lani. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Metro FM is said to have denied the claims that it handed its presenter, Faith Mangope a written warning for interviewing "Dr" Matthew Lani. The presenter and station faced major backlash over the interview, where some netizens asked for her removal from Metro.

Metro FM allegedly addresses "Dr" Matthew Lani backlash

Coming from the backlash Metro FM and Faith Mangope faced from the presenter's interview with "Dr" Matthew Lani, the radio station has reportedly addressed the matter.

The radio station was accused of promoting a con artist and according to ZiMoja, Metro FM handed Mangope a written warning.

The station has not removed Lani's interview from its website though it's said to be investigating how the interview was approved in the first place. Furthermore, Metro reportedly refuted the allegations of giving Faith a precautionary warning.

Mzansi bashes Metro FM and Faith Mangope

Despite the Gauteng Department of Education poking holes in Lani's academic history, as well as his recent arrest that led him to court - Metro FM's Faith Mangope still invited him to her show.

Although the station removed the interview and photos from their social media pages, they have no control over the backlash and negative comments from netizens:

yeahthatsharry was disappointed:

Metro FM wasted a great interviewer such as Faith Mangope on bo Matthew Lani. The SABC must just be closed. It’s a loss-making entity anyway."

Kus3kuhl3 said:

"Bathong abo @FaithMangope lowering her standards so."

MakaGti posted:

"South Africa is so messed up that you take a scammer and a liar and make him a celebrity instead of advocating for him to go to jail."

lethokuhleshalom wrote:

"I'm very disappointed with that interview."

tyatyeka_n shamed Faith:

"I was not impressed that you invited that scammer I turned off quickly."

Mzansi questions "Dr" Matthew Lani's attorney

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to netizens not being too sure about Matthew Lani's defence attorney, Bongani Mabunda.

This comes after Lani was taken to court and later released, where Mabunda claimed that his case would not stand in court. Mzansi questioned the authenticity of Mabunda's legal qualifications.

