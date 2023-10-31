Fake 'Dr' Matthew Lani's defense lawyer says his client never portrayed himself as a medical doctor except on social media

He believes the case may not stand in court, emphasizing that it's a criminal matter, not a matter of public opinion

Meanwhile, netizens question the authenticity of Mabunda's legal qualifications in response to 'Dr' Lani's arrest for impersonating a medical professional

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are not buying 'Dr' Matthew Lani's lawyer, Bongani Mabunda's claim that his client was only going to Helen Joseph Hospital to collect his medication.

Bogus 'Dr' Matthew Lani's defence attorney, Bongani Mabunda, maintains his innocence. Images: @TheInstigator/Twitter

Mabunda defends 'Dr' Lani on national television

Lani's defence lawyer says his client is a victim of public opinion, nothing more. In a video interview posted by eNCA on X, Mabunda said his client has never told anyone he was a medical doctor, and the case would most likely get thrown out of court. He said:

"He's never informed any person whatsoever that he is a professional doctor except for what he recorded on TikTok which is social media, and that on its own is not a criminal offense. Remember that we are not dealing with a court of public opinion, we are dealing with a criminal matter," said Mabunda.

Below is the video:

Mabunda added that he does not see the case standing in court if a good prosecutor looks into it.

"Is he a real lawyer?": Mzansi asks

Taking to the comment section of the interview post on X, netizens couldn't contain their humour, with many calling for his law qualifications to be checked just like his client's.

Below are some of the comments:

@ndabeni_zabantu suggested:

"In light of recent impersonations, perhaps a thorough vetting of his legal representative is in order."

@tafpay said:

"Being a lawyer is easy shame, so you just deny everything neh, even if there is proof lol."

@Sbusiso74202589 lambasted:

"This bogus doctor must have hired a bogus lawyer too because a real lawyer can't lie to the public about a guy who has been taking pictures and videos wearing a doctor's uniform with his name tag and stethoscope."

@dannymalatji5 asked:

"Collecting ARVs at night?"

@NoviceNovivi posed the question:

"What if this Mabunda is not a real lawyer?"

@LLijojo said:

"Terrible liar indeed. Which government hospital issues medication at night? if he is collecting ARVs he is an out-patient on a repeat prescription. Also, specialised clinics and pharmacies close around 4:00pm, he has already failed."

@fildaht made this suggestion:

"Before we go down that route please check his credentials so we can be sure he is indeed a lawyer!"

@Ledimo22576471 wanted to know:

"How do you collect your ARVs late at night, dressed in PPE like a medical practitioner?"

'Dr' Lani gets arrested

The infamous Lani was arrested by Helen Joseph Hospital security personnel while entering the facility, disguised in a hoodie, surgical mask, and stethoscope around his neck.

Gauteng police provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the media personality was handed over to the police and is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on charges of impersonating medical personnel on Tuesday, 31 October.

Fake Dr mocks reports on him

In a previous report by Briefly News, the fake doctor went viral again on TikTok after sharing a video of him singing into his stethoscope. The footage, which has over 725K views on TikTok, shows Lani singing "Nobody wants to see us together", mocking reports that have come to light about him lying about his qualification.

Lani made his debut into the limelight after eyebrows started rising about his self-proclaimed qualifications of being a doctor who studied at Witwatersrand University (Wits). The institution distanced itself from Lani. The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) also distanced itself from Lani, saying he does not have a matric, let alone a doctorate.

